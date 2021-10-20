Bellevue Community Schools will begin its 2021-22 youth wrestling program in two weeks.
The Bellevue Shooting Stars will be starting another season of instruction for wrestling, and the opportunity is available to all members of the community from kindergarten through 6th grade. Practice will be held in the Bellevue wrestling room at the high school.
The first session will begin November 8. Practice for kindergarten through 2nd graders will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and for 3rd grade through 6th will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Technique will be provided by the high school coaching staff and the current high school wrestlers.
This will be the ninth season for the Bellevue Shooting Stars. In that time, the team has qualified 20 wrestlers for the AAU State Tournament in Des Moines and have had four state placewinners, including one AAU state champion.
Currently girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country with the state of Iowa and the IGHSAU on the verge of sanctioning the sport.
There are increasing opportunities for girls at the collegiate level, especially with the University of Iowa adding women's wrestling to their list of sports.
Bellevue coaches say they will provide young girls in Bellevue with a chance to get in on an exciting prospect for their future.
“Wrestling is great conditioning for other sports and can teach your son or daughter about persistence and commitment. Come on out and join us,” said Bellevue Wrestling Coach Dave Ripperger.
This interested in youth wrestling should contact Ripperger at daveripperger@bellevue.k12.ia.us.
