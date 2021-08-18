The 2021 Bellevue 10 and Under Baseball Team players started their weekend baseball tournament season at the end of March, with the season continuing through August.
The team started its baseball team journey the end of March with baseball workouts in the gym. Their first tournament was held the first weekend in May, and they just completed their last weekend tournament August 6 and 7 in Bernard.
In addition, all players played on different teams in the Bellevue Little League 10 and Under program which consisted of a total of 15 baseball games held each week on Tuesday and Thursday nights from May through the end of June 2021.
During their first season of weekend competitions, they competed in 5 tournaments. They had two tournaments in May, two tournaments in June, and one tournament the first weekend of August.
The Bellevue team placed 1st in the Preston Tournament and placed 2nd in the Cascade and Bernard weekend tournaments.
“They all worked very hard with many practices and games during the season improving their baseball skills,’ said coach Kevin Petesch.
At the end of their last tournament game, last weekend, coaches summed up this group of baseball players as, "resilient," as they always played as winners and never stopped giving 100 percent, no matter what the score was, until the final out.
“This successful team of young players should be very proud of their weekend accomplishments during this 2021 baseball season, and they hold a very bright future for the Bellevue Baseball program in the years ahead,” said Petesch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.