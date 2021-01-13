It was great to get back on the mat last week for some competition following our winter break. Lots of time to focus on improvement for the team as a whole. Despite the lack of numbers, this squad has an excellent work ethic as it is showing throughout this season. We are starting to hit a really busy stretch here and we are looking forward to a lot of different competition that we haven’t normally seen in the past.
Week 4 Results
Duals
Bellevue 12 Camanche 54
Bellevue 33 Northeast 6
Bellevue 18 Mid-Prairie 59
Thursday was a short trip to Northeast for a RVC quad. We had no one go undefeated on the night which was disappointing. Jacob Waller had two tough wrestlers which is exactly what he needs right now to help him set his standards for what he needs to achieve for the remainder of the season.
Northeast Invitational Tournament
1 Davenport North 155.0
2 Maquoketa 148.5
3 DeWitt 104.0
4 Bellevue 98.0
5 Davenport Central 91.0
6 North Cedar 71.5
7 Louisa-Muscatine 66.0
8 Northeast 40.0
What a great day down in Goose Lake for the wrestlers. We started the day off with a bang by winning 7 matches in a row all by pin. It was a dominant performance which is what we have been working on all season. Outstanding performances were turned in by Casey Tath, Jacob Waller, and Quintin Pickett.
Freshman 152 pounder, Casey Tath, had a great day. Going up against two seniors and a junior did not phase Casey in the slightest bit. The big win of the day 9-8 gut-check win over Zane Beebe for the title. It was a see-saw battle where Casey was on his back and managed to not get pinned and score a reversal.
Jacob Waller continued his assault at 182 lbs. Jacob was recently ranked in the top 12 by IA Wrestle, which is a big honor. This was Jacob’s first tournament title, despite being one of our top wrestlers during his career. Jake picked up two fast pins (0:11 and 0:18) and then worked on shoring up some of his technique for the final dual.
The star of the day though, was freshman Quintin Pickett. We knew Quintin had a great shot at winning the tournament, but we had no idea how dominant that performance would be. “Q” went 5-0 on the day with all five victories by fall. Quintin leads the team with pins now with Jacob Waller, both wrestlers have eleven.
The wrestlers have a busy week with lots of mileage to be racked up on the odometer. Tuesday it’s a drive to West Union for a quad. Thursday to Tipton to face the host team, Monticello, and Wilton for and RVC dual. We wrap the week up with a trip to Wayland, Iowa for a tournament with a wide range of new opponents.
113 Will Steinbeck (6-11) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 6-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 - Skyler Beck (Louisa-Muscatine) 1-4 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 6-11 (Fall 3:53)
Round 3 - Kole Murray (North Cedar) 11-5 won by fall over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) 6-11 (Fall 0:33)
132 Dustyn Talbott (9-9) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Dustyn Talbott (Bellevue) 9-9 won by fall over Will Hoopes (Louisa-Muscatine) 2-10 (Fall 0:25)
Round 2 - Peyton Clarke (North Cedar) 15-8 won by fall over Dustyn Talbott (Bellevue) 9-9 (Fall 3:28)
Round 3 - Dustyn Talbott (Bellevue) 9-9 won by fall over Jack Miniter (Davenport Central) 2-4 (Fall 3:02)
Round 4 - Ryan Kramer (DeWitt) 5-0 won by fall over Dustyn Talbott (Bellevue) 9-9 (Fall 3:34)
Round 5 - Hunter Connolly (Maquoketa) 14-10 won by fall over Dustyn Talbott (Bellevue) 9-9 (Fall 2:48)
145 Quintin Pickett (12-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Round 1 - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 12-2 won by fall over Morgan Bequeaith (Davenport North) 1-4 (Fall 3:11)
Round 2 - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 12-2 won by fall over Anthony Meyer (DeWitt) 1-4 (Fall 1:59)
Round 3 - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 12-2 won by fall over Joseph Martinez (Davenport North) 1-5 (Fall 3:34)
Round 4 - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 12-2 won by fall over Sam Thines (Maquoketa) 6-21 (Fall 5:17)
Round 5 - Quintin Pickett (Bellevue) 12-2 won by fall over Jacob Jantzi (Davenport Central) 4-7 (Fall 3:10)
152 Casey Tath (15-6) placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
Round 1 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 15-6 won by fall over Noah Thein (DeWitt) 0-3 (Fall 0:16)
Round 2 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 15-6 won by decision over Zavaan Mueller (Davenport Central) 4-6 (Dec 7-6)
Round 3 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) 15-6 won by decision over Zane Beebe (Davenport North) 3-1 (Dec 9-8)
182 Jacob Waller (19-5) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 19-5 won by fall over Alejandro Almanza (DeWitt) 0-3 (Fall 0:11)
Round 2 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 19-5 won by fall over Colin Grau (Maquoketa) 4-10 (Fall 0:18)
Round 3 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) 19-5 won by decision over Alonzo Duarte (Davenport Central) 5-5 (Dec 4-2)
195 Jack Hiland (11-10) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-10 won by fall over Kyzyk Fulton (DeWitt) 0-3 (Fall 1:31)
Round 2 - Taran Pant (Davenport Central) 3-5 won by fall over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-10 (Fall 3:49)
Round 3 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) 11-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) 4-4 (SV-1 7-5)
220 Ryder Michels (8-10) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 8-10 won by fall over Liam Glasgow (Davenport North) 0-5 (Fall 1:21)
Round 2 - Lane Stender (Maquoketa) 20-3 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 8-10 (Fall 0:45)
Round 3 - Cade Sheedy (Davenport North) 4-1 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 8-10 (Fall 0:49)
Round 4 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 - Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine) 12-4 won by fall over Ryder Michels (Bellevue) 8-10 (Fall 1:19)
