The week of January 8 was by far the busiest week of the season for Bellevue Wrestling. With five meets in six days, the team got to see some great competition and put a lot of miles on the odometer. The girls picked up two tournaments this week, one at Senior, another at Cascade, due to the fact that many of the conference girls teams have moved to a tournament heavy schedule. The boys competed at dual meets at home and in Monticello. Both squads took the five and half hour trip to LeMars, Iowa to compete in the Ice Cream Capital of the World. Everyone got to experience the local ice cream parlor after a long day of wrestling.
Girls comments
“Our ladies just weren’t getting enough matches during the week so we needed to get them some mat time,” explained Coach Ripperger. “We just can’t be getting one or two matches here and there or we won’t be ready for the post season. Luckily we were able to find some nearby tournaments to get the girls into.”
At the Dubuque Senior Women’s Invitational, the ladies ran into some of the same girls they will be running into when it comes to the state qualifying meet and the ladies did not disappoint. Ryanne Dunn was the highest finisher ending up as runner-up on the evening.
At our Tuesday home meet, Adessa Leibfried and Kadence Michels were the only ones to see any action. Both wrestled Maquoketa’s Olivia Orris with Adessa picking up a win over her Jackson County foe.
Thursday the team took the short trip to Cascade to take part in their invite. The girls once again faced some pretty tough competition from Anamosa and West Liberty. Adessa finished in the highest position with 3rd place.
In LeMars, the ladies had one of their greatest performances of the season. “It’s good to see some competition from the other side of the state to see where we stack up and let us know if we are on the right track from a coaching perspective,” said Coach Ripperger. “Our ladies and the eastern side of the state are just at a different level compared to the teams in the western part of the state.” The Comets were more physical and technically sound than their opponents. Ryanne Dunn finished 3rd while Adessa Leibfried and Kelsey Knief brought home the gold.
Boys comments
From a team aspect, this was a tough week for the boys in blue as they faced off against six quality teams. From an individual perspective, it was exactly what the team needed. Jake Hiland finished the week 4-2 in dual competition, Casey Tath 3-0, Jack Hiland 6-0, and Ryder Michels 5-1.
While at the LeMars, the whole team did an amazing job, just because the different style of wrestling from the east side of the state to the west. Jack Hiland came home with the highest finish by placing 2nd in a very loaded 220 lbs. weight class. “Jack is wrestling at a different level right now. He just doesn’t think anyone is at his level, which makes him dangerous,” Coach Ripperger declared. “People need to respect him, or they’re going to be disappointed.”
Breakout performances
· Brody Recker picked up his first win of the year with a pin over a Tipton foe.
· Adessa Leibfried and Ryanne Dunn became the first ladies to earn over 20 wins in program history.
· Adessa, Ryanne, and Kelsey Knief have all racked up 19, 17, and 16 pins each this season which puts them within striking distance of scoring the most falls of any Bellevue wrestler in school history. Mason Lyons finished his 2017 campaign with 29 pins.
· Jake Hiland, Jack Hiland, and Ryder Michels all have earned their 20th wins of the season, with Jack currently leading the team with 31 wins .· Jack Hiland has continued his winning ways by picking up a huge win over returning state qualifier and #8 ranked Henry Lund from AHSTW. This marks Jack’s fourth win over ranked foes, qualifying it as one of the best in school history. Hiland remains unranked and it remains uncertain how long he will remain with that distinction.
Upcoming schedule
· Our final home meet of the season will be this Thursday, January 19. We take on RVC foes Anamosa and Beckman Catholic as well as Central Elkader. We will be honoring our senior athletes and managers. Wrestling starts at 5:30
· Both teams travel to Wyoming for the John Byers Invitational. Girls will compete on Friday, January 20 while the boys will be there on Saturday. Come take the short drive and see possibly the best wrestlers the school has assembled in one season.
Cascade Girls Wrestling Invite results for Bellevue
125 - Adessa Leibfried's place is 3rd and has scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) won by fall over Kara Knipper (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:53)
Quarterfinal - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) won by fall over Ashley Gallardo (West Liberty) (Fall 4:57)
Semifinal - Addison Appelhans (Anamosa) won by fall over Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) (Fall 5:19)
Cons. Semi - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) won by decision over Elise Broghammer (Anamosa) (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match - Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue) won by no contest over Elizabeth Roberts (Waterloo West) (NC)
130 - Kadence Michels's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Coates (Midland) won by fall over Kadence Michels (Bellevue) (Fall 1:07)
Cons. Round 1 - Kadence Michels (Bellevue) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Kadi Crist (Tipton) won by fall over Kadence Michels (Bellevue) (Fall 0:53)
140 - Ryanne Dunn's place is 6th and has scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) won by fall over Sam Kennen (Tipton) (Fall 5:56)
Quarterfinal - Vivian Cardona (West Liberty) won by fall over Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Round 2 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) won by fall over Daniela Palomares (Cedar Falls) (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 3 - Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) won by fall over Maya Swarts (Cedar Falls) (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Semi - Nellie Stagg (West Liberty) won by fall over Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) (Fall 3:54)
5th Place Match - Vivian Cardona (West Liberty) won by no contest over Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue) (NC)
145 - Aubreigh Hennings's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hadley Frater (Anamosa) won by fall over Aubreigh Hennings (Bellevue) (Fall 0:25)
Cons. Round 1 - Tylan Bentley (Midland) won by fall over Aubreigh Hennings (Bellevue) (Fall 1:28)
155 - Kelsey Knief's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan) won by fall over Kelsey Knief (Bellevue) (Fall 0:49)
Round 2 - Lauren Nicholas (Cedar Falls) won by fall over Kelsey Knief (Bellevue) (Fall 3:48)
Round 3 - Kelsey Knief (Bellevue) won by fall over Isabellla Taylor (Anamosa) (Fall 3:10)
