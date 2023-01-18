Jack Hiland

bellevue’s Jack Hiland works on a breakdown of Jackson Van Keuren of Maquoketa. Hiland is 31-2 on the season.

 The week of January 8 was by far the busiest week of the season for Bellevue Wrestling. With five meets in six days, the team got to see some great competition and put a lot of miles on the odometer. The girls picked up two tournaments this week, one at Senior, another at Cascade, due to the fact that many of the conference girls teams have moved to a tournament heavy schedule. The boys competed at dual meets at home and in Monticello. Both squads took the five and half hour trip to LeMars, Iowa to compete in the Ice Cream Capital of the World. Everyone got to experience the local ice cream parlor after a long day of wrestling.

Girls comments