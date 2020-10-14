comet logo

 Durant 25 26 25

 Bellevue 23 24 20

At Bellevue.

 In a hard fought  conference volleyball game the Comets came out on the short end of a very tough match. The Wildcats knew how to finish close sets to sweep the match.

 Comet stats

Kills-

 Shayla Oster & Maddie Schmidt 7-each

 Assists-

 Rebecca Kilburg 20

 Ace-

 Maddie Schmidt 2

Blocks-

 Three with two

 Digs-

Morgan Meyer 11, Teagen Humphrey 6

 Wilton 25 25 25

 Bellevue 6 14 8

At Wilton :

 The 2nd ranked Beavers spiked  their way to a sweep of the Comets.

 Comet stats

Kills-

 Shayla Oster 7

 Assists-

Rebecca Kilburg 9

 Ace-

 Shayla Oster1

 Blocks-

 Two with one each

Digs-

 Morgan  Meyer 8