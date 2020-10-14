Durant 25 26 25
Bellevue 23 24 20
At Bellevue.
In a hard fought conference volleyball game the Comets came out on the short end of a very tough match. The Wildcats knew how to finish close sets to sweep the match.
Comet stats
Kills-
Shayla Oster & Maddie Schmidt 7-each
Assists-
Rebecca Kilburg 20
Ace-
Maddie Schmidt 2
Blocks-
Three with two
Digs-
Morgan Meyer 11, Teagen Humphrey 6
Wilton 25 25 25
Bellevue 6 14 8
At Wilton :
The 2nd ranked Beavers spiked their way to a sweep of the Comets.
Comet stats
Kills-
Shayla Oster 7
Assists-
Rebecca Kilburg 9
Ace-
Shayla Oster1
Blocks-
Two with one each
Digs-
Morgan Meyer 8
