Boys
Camanche 11-5
Bellevue 4 -2
At Camanche:
The Comet boys picked up their first losses of the season dropping a double-header to the Indians 11-4 and 5-2.
The Indians scored 10- runs in the first three innings (all earned) on 5 hits and 9 walks. Paxton Felderman in relief of Riley Konrardy allowed one run on 5 hits for Bellevue.
Trey Daugherty and Jackson Wagner each had two hits, Daugherty 2 RBIs.
In game two the Indians scored five runs off of Comet lefty Trey Daugherty, all they would need in the 5-2 victory. Andrew Swartz & Cole Swartz would blank the Indians the final three innings.
Game #2summary
Camanche 040100- 5 5 3
Bellevue 0001010-2 4 2
Bellevue 9
EdCo 2
At Cole Park;
The Comets earned a 9-2 non-conference win over Ed-Co to improve to 4-2 for the season.
Cole Swartz picked up the win with relief help from Andrew Swartz . Andrew Swartz hit a 3-run home run to key the offense.
Trey Daugherty and Jackson Wagner had multiple hit games.
The Comets scored a run in the first, three more in the second and Swartz blast helped plate four more runs in the fourth.
The Vikings scored twice in the fifth off of Swartz before his brother came on to end the rally.
Girls
Regina 18
Bellevue 0
At Cedar Rapids:
In a game moved from Regina High School to Mount Mercy College, Cedar Rapids Bellevue girls were no match for the Regals ace Katie Bracken losing 18-0 to one of the state’s best. She struck out six of the nine batters she faced in a game shortened to three innings by the mercy rule.
Camanche18-14
Bellevue 0-0
At Camanche:
The 3A Indians scored 18-runs on 11-hits, 7walks to end the first game of a double-header in three innings by the mercy rule. They scored 15-runs in their first at-bat to set the outcome early in the game. The Comets only hit came from Briana Laughlin.
Game #2
The Class 3A rated Indians blew the Comets away in a double-header played at Camanche High School.
In game #2 the Comets got one-hit a single by senior Ashley Nemmers. The Comets managed just four base runners in the four inning game. Both teams played sold defense. The Indians collected 11 hits off of Comet pitching.
Bellevue drops to 0-5, 0-4 River Valley Conference.
