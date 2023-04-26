The Bellevue boys high school soccer game against the Cascade Cougars resulted in a hard-fought win for the Comets. The final score was 3-2.
Scoring Summary:
Bellevue (5th minute) - Hunter Putman
Cascade (10th minute)
Cascade (25th minute)
Bellevue (27th minute) - Ben Meyer assisted by Gavin Schroeder
Bellevue (36th minute) - Spencer Abbott assisted by Aden Schmidt
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Brody Recker (5 saves)
Bellevue Girls Soccer
The Bellevue girls soccer team lost a match to Clayton Ridge last week, 1-3.
Scoring Summary:
Clayton Ridge (3rd minute)
Clayton Ridge (25th minute)
Bellevue (31st minute) Ka'Lynn DeShaw assist by Kalesia DeShaw
Clayton Ridge (68th minute) PK
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Olivia Carter (12 saves)
