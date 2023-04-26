On Tuesday, April 18, the Comet boys traveled to Preston Valley Golf Course to take on Northeast in River Valley Conference action. In the varsity contest they edged out the Rebels by a single stroke, 184-185. Bellevue's Jensen Wedeking and Northeast's Chase Lee shared medalist honors, each carding 43.
Things weren't as tight on the JV side with Bellevue claiming a 198-228 win. The Comet's Bryce Sieverding equaled the varsity boy's low scores on the day with his own fine round of 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.