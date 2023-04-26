On Tuesday, April 18, the Comet boys traveled to Preston Valley Golf Course to take on Northeast in River Valley Conference action.  In the varsity contest they edged out the Rebels by a single stroke, 184-185. Bellevue's Jensen Wedeking and Northeast's Chase Lee shared medalist honors, each carding 43.

    Things weren't as tight on the JV side with Bellevue claiming a 198-228 win. The Comet's Bryce Sieverding equaled the varsity boy's low scores on the day with his own fine round of 43.