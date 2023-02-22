On Friday, February 17, a very unique occurrence took place at the Bellevue High School gym, as the Comet girls and boys teams faced opponents from different schools in district basketball action.
In the opener it was the Comet girls going up against the West Branch Bears. The Bears came in after scoring two upset victories over favored teams. Such teams can be very dangerous as they are in a sense playing with house money so have a loose, ‘just-happy-to-be-here’ attitude. However, by unleashing ferocious defense and rebounding the Comet ladies offered up a healthy dose of reality to the spunky visitors from West Branch. By knocking down a couple of early 3-balls the lady Bears were hanging around after one period at 14-10. But the Comet girls stretched their lead to 26-16 at the half and kept the Bears from ever making a serious run for the remainder of the contest, winning 53-28. After the game BHS Coach Scott Jess commented: "They came in with two upset wins, but our defense was stellar again tonight. Their best shooter is leading the state in 3-point attempts and hit two early but she didn't get a sniff after that. The girls really buckled down and played pretty good defense again."
The Comet ladies were led by Kalesia DeShaw with 16 points. Teagan Humphrey went for 15 and Ka'Lynn DeShaw had 13. Humphrey also handled the glass cleaning with 11 boards.
The Comet girls next travel to West Delaware High School in Manchester on Wednesday, February 22 for a date with the Dike-Hartford Wolverines in round 3 of Class 2A District 1 action. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
The results of that game were not known as of press-time Tuesday.
In the second game it was the Comet boys facing the Prince of Peace Irish from Clinton. Hopes for a rematch with cross-town rival Marquette Catholic and possible back-to-back trips down Interstate 80 were dashed as the Irish won 79-74. The Comets were the taller team, but the Irish were extremely quick. There are things you can do against a taller team but when the opponent is as-quick or quicker it can make for a very long evening. That said, the Comets certainly had their chances. They trailed 17-16 after a quarter and led 36-27 at halftime. This sounds fine, but wasted opportunities in the form of missed "bunnies" and free throws caused lots of points to be left out on the floor, thus their lead could have been much larger. That shaky half-time margin gave me a terrible sense of foreboding, like hearing thunder from a distant storm. The third quarter action proved the feelings of dread were not unfounded as the Irish quickness allowed them to shave the Comet lead to 52-50 heading into the final frame. With about 3 minutes to play in the game there was an absolute classic stretch of back-and-forth action in which 3-point bombs and buckets on drives were exchanged by both teams, like two heavyweight boxers standing toe-to-toe, with each landing haymakers. When the dust had settled by the 2:22 mark the Irish led 70-66, and the Comets would never again get closer than 4. The Irish quickness along with Bellevue's dismal 6 of 16 free throw shooting was the difference. After the game, I spoke with Prince of Peace Coach Gerry Murphy: "That was a heck of a game. Those guys went to state last year, the majority of that group, and they just have scorers, and we tried to stay connected to them. And their big scorer, (Wedeking) we just tried to contain him and their 3-point guys. We just tried to keep attacking, so if we're attacking it keeps them a little off-balance. We knew they're gonna score, they can score in bunches, we were hoping to score with them. Chet does a great job and they have a great group of kids. That was a heck of a game."
Comet Coach Chet Knake said after the game how proud he was of his seniors, and of the fine season they put together.
Top scorers for the Comets were Jensen Wedeking with 25 points, Hunter Putman 19, and Robert Paulsen added 12 along with 12 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.