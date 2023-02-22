On Friday, February 17, a very unique occurrence took place at the Bellevue High School gym, as the Comet girls and boys teams faced opponents from different schools in district basketball action.

In the opener it was the Comet girls going up against the West Branch Bears. The Bears came in after scoring two upset victories over favored teams. Such teams can be very dangerous as they are in a sense playing with house money so have a loose, ‘just-happy-to-be-here’ attitude.  However, by unleashing ferocious defense and rebounding the Comet ladies offered up a healthy dose of reality to the spunky visitors from West Branch. By knocking down a couple of early 3-balls the lady Bears were hanging around after one period at 14-10. But the Comet girls stretched their lead to 26-16 at the half and kept the Bears from ever making a serious run for the remainder of the contest, winning 53-28. After the game  BHS Coach Scott Jess commented: "They came in with two upset wins, but our defense was stellar again tonight. Their best shooter is leading the state in 3-point attempts and hit two early but she didn't get a sniff after that. The girls really buckled down and played pretty good defense again."