Maquoketa Valley defeated Bellevue 22-20 in an extremely close football contest at Delhi last Friday night which included several two-point conversion attempts.
Comet quarterback Hunter Putman tossed two touchdowns and Riley Carrier ran for a score, but the Bellevue (1-3) was able to stop a late score (as well as a two-point conversion) in the fourth quarter and fell to the Wildcats (3-1).
Maquoketa Valley scored first in the first quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion, and Bellevue answered two minutes later with a Putman 58-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Clasen. The extra point attempt by Gavin Roling was unsuccessful.
Maquoketa Valley scored again with about a minute left to go in the first quarter and failed on the two-point conversion attempt.
Bellevue opened the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown scamper, courtesy of Riley Carrier. A two-point conversion attempt by Putman to Jake Hiland failed.
After a scoreless third quarter. the Comets came back in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Roling. A two-point conversion on the ground by Riley Carrier was good and Bellevue briefly took the lead until Maquoketa Valley scored again with under two minutes left to go and tied the game. A successful two point conversion by the Wildcats followed, giving them a two-point edge, as well as the victory.
