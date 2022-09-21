BellevueComets_Gotham1

Maquoketa Valley defeated Bellevue 22-20 in an extremely close football contest at Delhi last Friday night which included several two-point conversion attempts.

Comet quarterback Hunter Putman tossed two touchdowns and Riley Carrier ran for a score, but the Bellevue (1-3) was able to stop a late score (as well as a two-point conversion) in the fourth quarter and fell to the Wildcats (3-1).