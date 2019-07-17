Regina 9
Bellevue 8
At Iowa City:
A road game where the Comets were in the lead turned ugly in the seventh with the Regina Regals scoring five runs to pull out a 98 conference victory.
Bellevue trailed until the sixth 4-2, when they scored three times to grab a 5-4 lead. Then they added 3-three more in the seventh to hold and 8-4 lead with just three outs to go. Regina was held scoreless in the sixth by freshman Cole Heim, who got to him in the seventh for five runs and ended it with two outs 9-8. Riley Konrardy pitched the first 3 2/3 innings allowing 4 runs on 4 hits.
Konrardy led the offense with a 3x4 and 4 RBIs , Trey Daugherty went 2x4, RBI, and Brandon Kafer 1x3 2 RBIs. The loss moves the Comets to 11-14 playing in the tough River Valley Conference.
Non Conference
Boys
Bellevue 4-10
Midland 5-6
At Wyoming:
After losing game #1 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh the Comets returned the favor scoring five runs in the seventh of game #2 to earn a 10-6 win.
Bellevue led 4-2 after 6 1/2 innings in game one when the Eagles rallied to score three runs in their last at bat to post a 5-4 victory.
Jacob Waller helped the Comets take a 4-2 lead with a 2x2, 3 RBI game. Riley Konrardy in relief of Nick Deppe who relieved Trey Daugherty took the loss.
In game two, it was the Comets’ turn to rally back to victory. The Eagles started fast holding a 6-2 lead after two innings and still up 6-5 into the seventh.
Bellevue plated five runs and Andrew Swartz shut down the Eagles on four hits over the final five innings to earn the win. Cole Swartz had started and pitched two innings, allowing six runs on four hits.
Sparking the offense was Andrew Swartz with a 4x5 and 3 RBIs. Jackson Wagner 2x4, two 2B and 2 RBIs. Riley Konrardy went 2x4, with one RBI. The split moves the Comets to 11-13 with three games to play before tournament play.
DeWitt 10
Bellevue 2
At Cole Park:
The last regular season game played before tournaments start was a tough draw for the Comets. DeWitt-Central, a highly ranked Class 3A team carrying a 31-1 record came away with a 10-3 victory.
The Comets, playing for the fourth time in four days, sent senior Trey Daugherty to the mound and he held the heavy hitting Sabers in check until his pitch count (state rule) caught up with him.
Daugherty kept it at a 2-1 game into the fifth. The busy schedule left freshman Dawson Weber the only pitcher left to throw for the Comets. Once the hard hitting Sabers saw the young lefty they blew the game open in the top of the seventh winning 10-3. They out hit the Comets 14-8. Daugherty pitched well against one of the states best hitting teams but still absorbed a tough loss.
Andrew Swartz 2x3, Jackson Wagner 2x4, 2-RBIs, Brandon Kafer 2x4 had multiple hit games. The Comets stranded 10-runners on base.
Three letter-winning seniors will move on for the Comets: Trey Daugherty, Brandon Kafer, and Riley Konrardy will be missed.
