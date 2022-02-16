Boys
Bellevue 74
North Cedar 54
Sieverding scores 1000
At Bellevue;
Senior Colby Sieverding scored his 1000 point to be the third Comet to reach that plateau in school history.
His effort keyed the Comets 74-54 home conference win over the Knights. Bellevue went out fast and never trailed They led 21-8, 34-23 52-41 and a 22-point 4th quarter ended it 74-54.
It will be the last conference basketball game between the Knights and Comets.The Knights are moving into the Tri-Rivers Conference next season.
The Comets Robert Paulson led all scorers with 26-points, 10 rebounds a double-double. Sieverding added 20 and Jensen Wedeking 12. Jackson Mueller grabbed 13-rebounds. The win moves Bellevue to 9-11, 8-10 River Valley with a date with Cascade left.
Cascade 54
Bellevue 44
At Cascade:
The Cougars trailed the Comets and after one quarter they were down 14-4. In the second quarter they rallied with a 10-0 run to tie it at 14-14 . They kept up their good shooting and led 27-22 on a long three at the buzzer
They kept up their solid play and didn’t allow the Comets to get any closer then four points th rest of the game.
Jensen Wedeking scored 19-points for the Comets. The Cougar win tied the Comets with 8-11 conference records. The win dropped the Comets to 9-12, 8-11 River Valley.
Girls
Monticello 47
Bellevue 44
At Monticello:
The Comets ended their regular season on a 47-44 loss to the Panthers. They end their regular season at 13-8, 11-8 River Valley.
The game was as tight throughout as the final score indicates. It was tied 11-11 after one quarter 21-19 Bellevue at the half and 33-31 with one quarter to play. The Comets host a first round game on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7pm vs Alburnett.
