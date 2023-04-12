The Bellevue Comet Boys Soccer team defeated the Monticello Panthers 4-2 last week to open the 2023 soccer season.
Scoring Summary:
Monticello (30th minute)
Bellevue (35th minute) - Gavin Roling assisted by Spencer Abbott
Monticello (43rd minute)
Bellevue (50th minute) - Gavin Roling
Bellevue (56th minute) - Spencer Abbott assisted by Logan Kloser
Bellevue (77th minute) - Spencer Abbott
Goalkeeper - Bellevue
Brody Recker (4 saves)
The Bellevue Comets girls defeated the Monticello Panthers 9-0 at home last week to start the 2023 soccer season.
Scoring Summary:
Adessa Leibfried (1st minute) - Kalesia DeShaw assist
Kalesia DeShaw (17th minute) - Adessa Leibfried assist
Kalesia DeShaw (22nd minute) - Adessa Leibfried assist
Own Goal (39th minute)
Kalesia DeShaw (45th minute)-Adessa Leibfried and Ka'Lynn DeShaw assist
Adessa Leibfried (50th minute)-Ava Yeager assist
Adessa Leibfried (56th minute)-Ariana Roeder assist
Ariana Roeder (65th minute) - Kalesia DeShaw assist
