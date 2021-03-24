The season for the Bellevue Comets 4th Grade Basketball team began in November 2020 and was halted by Covid-19 and officially started back up in December 2020.
During the season, the team practiced twice a week and conducted several scrimmages with other schools.
The young men competed in two tournaments this year and won both of them, On February 27, 2021, the team won 1st Place in the Bellevue Tournament by winning all 3 games. On March 13, 2021, the boys won 1st Place in the Maquoketa Tournament by winning all 3 games.
“Congratulations, to these 10 players who have worked very hard during the season bettering their basketball skills for the future,” concluded Coach Kevin Petesch.
