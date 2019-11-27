football

 Class 1A All-District Football Team

 After a slow start to the 2019 Comet Football year, the Comets improved with every game and completed a fine 5-4 season.

  Their play and a 4-2 record  4-1  district (2nd place)  in their last six games landed them 11-players on the All- District #4 teams.

 District Standings:

1st- West Branch 5-0   9-0, 2nd - Bellevue 4-1   5-4, 3rd-Cascade 2-3   3-6, 4th -Beckman 2-3   6-3, 5th-North Cedar 1-4  4-5, 6th -Northeast 1-4  2-7

 1st Team Bellevue:

 Luke Giesemann Sr, Isaac Carter Sr, Ben Parker Sr, Max Jackson Jr, Jacob Waller Soph, Colby Sieverding Jr.

 2nd team Bellevue:

Justin Carrier Sr, Jacob Whitmore Sr, Ty Strowder Sr.

 Honorable Mention Bellevue:

Logan Manders Sr, Paxton Felderman Sr.