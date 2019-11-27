Class 1A All-District Football Team
After a slow start to the 2019 Comet Football year, the Comets improved with every game and completed a fine 5-4 season.
Their play and a 4-2 record 4-1 district (2nd place) in their last six games landed them 11-players on the All- District #4 teams.
District Standings:
1st- West Branch 5-0 9-0, 2nd - Bellevue 4-1 5-4, 3rd-Cascade 2-3 3-6, 4th -Beckman 2-3 6-3, 5th-North Cedar 1-4 4-5, 6th -Northeast 1-4 2-7
1st Team Bellevue:
Luke Giesemann Sr, Isaac Carter Sr, Ben Parker Sr, Max Jackson Jr, Jacob Waller Soph, Colby Sieverding Jr.
2nd team Bellevue:
Justin Carrier Sr, Jacob Whitmore Sr, Ty Strowder Sr.
Honorable Mention Bellevue:
Logan Manders Sr, Paxton Felderman Sr.
