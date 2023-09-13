The American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) announced that Wartburg College football player Hunter Clasen (of Springbrook, and a graduate of Bellevue High School) was named American Rivers Athlete of the Week for the week ending Monday, September 4, 2023.
Clasen is in his fifth year on the team.
• Clasen led the No. 3-ranked Wartburg Knights to a 62-35 win over Monmouth College on in the first game of the season.
• The fifth year running back ran for 247 yards while recording six touchdowns.
• Clasen’s six touchdowns broke a 26-year-old school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game.
• In addition, Clasen caught two passes for a total of five yards in the victory.
• The fifth year also set a new career mark in rushing yards.
•The 2022 A-R-C Offensive Most Valuable Player, Clasen is now a two-time All-Conference performer, in addition to being named Honorable Mention in 2019.
• The Springbrook native is earning his second Offensive Player of the Week honor, which he also garnered in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.