Kelchen-Michels

Bellevue High School graduates Emma Kelchen (pictured left) and Giana Michels (at right) were key players on Clarke University’s 2023 National Championship Women’s Basketball Team. Both Kelchen and Michels played basketball for the Bellevue Comets. Giana is the daughter of T.J. and Jennie Michels and Kelchen is the daughter of Tina and Mitch Kelchen.

For the first time in the history of Clarke University Athletics, a National Championship was won as the Pride women's basketball team earned the NAIA Championship with a 63-52 win over Thomas More University on March 24.

The Pride stood tall against the defending NAIA Champion Saints and the three-time national finalist as they finished the final four minutes of the game on a 13-2 run after TMU tied it up at 50-50.