mohawk logo

 Class 1A district

 basketball

Central City 56

 Marquette 39

At Central City:

 Marquette boys were eliminated by a good Central City team 56-39. A superb first half  (33-points) turned sour in the second half  scoring just six points.

 The Mohawks were unable  to stop the home teams fine 6’6”  post player  Nick Reid. He scored 35-points to advance his team to the next round.  

 Reid scored 18 of his 35 points in the first half to keep his  team in the game.

  Despite all Reid’s scoring Marquette behind Carson  Michels and  three point shots coming from Aza Berthel and Matt Brinker  controlled the first half   leading all the way holding a 33-24 halftime score.

 The Mohawks struggled scoring in the second half while Reid scored 17 points  Once Central City got in  the lead they never trailed again.  Reid hit 12 of 13 free throws eight coming in the second half.

  Michels had 15  of his 18 points at halftime. He scored half of the Mohawks second half points three.

   The Mohawks lose three fine seniors, all starters this season;  Nick Hager, Matt Brinker and Park Mueller. They were all integral parts of the Mohawk boys basketball program.

 Scoring summary

 Central City 14 10 8 20- 56

Marquette18 15 3 3-39

 Scoring

 Central City(56)-

 Nick Reid 35, Trey Orcutt 6,Marshal Vandeverde2, Ethan Tye 3, Dave Warrington 8, Lucas Greif 2

 Marquette (36)-

 Carson Michels 18, Matt Brinker 12, Aza Berthel 6