Class 1A district
basketball
Central City 56
Marquette 39
At Central City:
Marquette boys were eliminated by a good Central City team 56-39. A superb first half (33-points) turned sour in the second half scoring just six points.
The Mohawks were unable to stop the home teams fine 6’6” post player Nick Reid. He scored 35-points to advance his team to the next round.
Reid scored 18 of his 35 points in the first half to keep his team in the game.
Despite all Reid’s scoring Marquette behind Carson Michels and three point shots coming from Aza Berthel and Matt Brinker controlled the first half leading all the way holding a 33-24 halftime score.
The Mohawks struggled scoring in the second half while Reid scored 17 points Once Central City got in the lead they never trailed again. Reid hit 12 of 13 free throws eight coming in the second half.
Michels had 15 of his 18 points at halftime. He scored half of the Mohawks second half points three.
The Mohawks lose three fine seniors, all starters this season; Nick Hager, Matt Brinker and Park Mueller. They were all integral parts of the Mohawk boys basketball program.
Scoring summary
Central City 14 10 8 20- 56
Marquette18 15 3 3-39
Scoring
Central City(56)-
Nick Reid 35, Trey Orcutt 6,Marshal Vandeverde2, Ethan Tye 3, Dave Warrington 8, Lucas Greif 2
Marquette (36)-
Carson Michels 18, Matt Brinker 12, Aza Berthel 6
