Girls
Cascade 57
Bellevue 44
At Bellevue:
A veteran group of Cougars led by Clarke University recruit Nicole McDermott caught fire late in the first quarter and rolled to a 67-44 win over the Comets.
The top-rated Cougars, returning four starters from a state semifinal team in 2019, changed the game late in the first quarter.
McDermott’s senior runningmate at guard Skylar Dolphin knocked down four threes (14 straight points) in a 21-9 run to open up a close game. The lead was 39-20 at the half and stayed close to that the most of the game.
The Cougars balance scoring more than offset the Comets’ Lindsey Banowetz who scored 20 points,
Dolphin led with 14 points, McDermott added 13, Abbey Welter 12 and the other two starters Ally Hoffmann and Jordan Simon had 8 points each.
Sally Paulsen added 9 points for Bellevue.
Scoring by quarter
Cascade 21 18 17 11 -67
Bellevue 11 9 7 17 -44
Scoring
Bellevue (44)-
Lindsey Banowetz20, Mariah Hueneke 1,Maddie Schmidt 3, Teresa Paulsen 4, Kelsia DeShaw 4, Audrey Wedeking 3, Sally Paulsen 9.
Cascade (67)-
Nicole McDermott 13,Ally Hoffmann 8, Skylar Dolphin 14,Abigail Welter 12, Jordan Simon 8, Eliz Gibbs 4, Faith Bower 5, Megan Smith3.
West Liberty 43
Bellevue 40
At West Liberty:
In a battle of the Comets, the home team prevailed 43-40. The undefeated 15th rated Class 3A West Liberty Comets and Bellevue Comets battled to a 23-23 halftime score, and through a back and forth second half until the final score.
Lindsey Banowetz led Bellevue with 14 points . Sally Paulsen added eight. Stats were not available.
Boys
Cascade 48
Bellevue35
At Bellevue:
A slow second half start keyed the Cascade Cougars’ 13th straight win over a Comet boys team. The two teams played a very close back and forth first half with Cascade holding a three point lead 26-23. A Cole Heim three pointer rimmed out to tie the game for Bellevue.
The Cougars hit their shots to start the second half, and the Comets hurried theirs, allowing the Cougars to take control building a 12 point lead 41-29. The two teams played evenly in the 4th ending it 48-35.
Colby Sieverding led Bellevue with 13 points, Carter Green and Alex Atchinson each had 12 points for Cascade.
Scoring by quarter
Cascade 10 16 13 8-47
Bellevue 7 16 4 8-35
Scoring
Bellevue (35)-
Colby Sieverding 13, Andrew Swartz 1, Isaac Carter 5,Jackson Wagner 2, Paxton Felderman 8, Ethan Klemme 6
Cascade (47)-
C. Green 12, C.Rausch 2,M.Trumm 6, W. Polfer 3, E. Green 2, S. McAleer 2, C. Reinke 9. A. Atchison 12.
Bellevue 70
West Liberty 50
At West Liberty:
The Bellevue boys started fast and earned a road win over the West Liberty Comets 70-50, A 15-8 first quarter lead moved to 41-22 lead at the half.
Senior Paxton Felderman scored 22 points and fellow senior Isaac Carter added 15. Jackson Wagner and Colby Sieverding chipped in with 8 points each.
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 15 26 14 15-70
West Liberty 8 14 15 13-50
Scoring
Bellevue (70)
Paxton Felderman 22, Isaac Carter 15, Cole Heim 5, Jackson Wagner 8. Liam Dunne 4, Colby Sieverding 8, Ethan Klemme 6, Jackson Mueller 2.
