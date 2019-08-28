Friday, Aug. 30:
Comet football at 7 pm vs EdCo (varsity only)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Comet and Mohawk varsity volleyball in Easton Valley Tournament at 9 am
Tuesday, Sept: 3
BHS Cross Country meet at the High School at 7:30 pm (Junior high first)
Mohawk varsity volleyball in tournament at Prince of Peace at 5 pm
Thursday, September 5:
Comet volleyball vs Anamosa at 6 pm Freshmen, Sophomores, Junior Varsity, followed by Varsity at 7:15 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.