Comet Invitational results

At Bellevue:

  Despite a first and fourth place finish, the Mohawks girls had to settle for second place as a team. A deep  POP Irish team underscored the Mohawks 33-36.   

  Bellevue girls ran two individuals in  Gabby Williamson, 5th in 22:07, and Delaney Dunne, 11th in 22:52. Marquette boys ran two runners finishing 42nd and 43rd.

  Bellevue boys ran 4rth to Cal/Wheat, Camanche & Northeast. They were led by Brady Griebel who ran 2nd  to by two-hundreths of a second, 20:20 - 20:18.

  Marquette boys ran two in

42nd,  Nic Hager 20:47 and

 43rd Nolan Tracy 20:50.

  Girls Team scores

  POP 33

Marquette 36

Maquoketa 73

Camanche 92

Wapello 96  

 MHS team places

 Girls

1st Halle Kilburg-  20:17

4th Holly Beauchamp 22:00

6th Kaylee Koos -23:05

12th Miranda Peters 24:45

15th Allison Kettmann 25:32

30th Molly Muenster 27:13

 Boys team scores

 Cal/Wheat 45

Camanche 59

Northeast 82

 Bellevue 102

 Wapello118

 Durant 129

 Easton Valley 189

 North Cedar 223

 Maquoketa 263

Comet team runners

 2nd Brady Griebel 16:20

21nd Sam Dunne  19:09

23th Abe Steinbeck 19:13

27th Marcus Anderson 19:49

29th Aiden Onken19:56

37th Ben Steinbeck 20:33

44th Jake Bormann 20:52

 JV top boys  

1st Jayden Koos BNS

 4th Cade Smith BHS

  5th Jared Fite BHS

 Junior High Boys and Girls top 10

1st Brady Griebel BHS 9:57

4th Kaden Guenther BHS 7th Isaac Brinker  MHS

10th Caden Kettmann MHS

 Girls

10th Hannah Braet BHS