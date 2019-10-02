Weather Alert

.HERE IS A RIVER FLOOD UPDATE FOR PARTS OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TODAY AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.5 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 17.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS BASTEN ROAD IN EAST DUBUQUE. &&