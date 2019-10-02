Comet Invitational results
At Bellevue:
Despite a first and fourth place finish, the Mohawks girls had to settle for second place as a team. A deep POP Irish team underscored the Mohawks 33-36.
Bellevue girls ran two individuals in Gabby Williamson, 5th in 22:07, and Delaney Dunne, 11th in 22:52. Marquette boys ran two runners finishing 42nd and 43rd.
Bellevue boys ran 4rth to Cal/Wheat, Camanche & Northeast. They were led by Brady Griebel who ran 2nd to by two-hundreths of a second, 20:20 - 20:18.
Marquette boys ran two in
42nd, Nic Hager 20:47 and
43rd Nolan Tracy 20:50.
Girls Team scores
POP 33
Marquette 36
Maquoketa 73
Camanche 92
Wapello 96
MHS team places
Girls
1st Halle Kilburg- 20:17
4th Holly Beauchamp 22:00
6th Kaylee Koos -23:05
12th Miranda Peters 24:45
15th Allison Kettmann 25:32
30th Molly Muenster 27:13
Boys team scores
Cal/Wheat 45
Camanche 59
Northeast 82
Bellevue 102
Wapello118
Durant 129
Easton Valley 189
North Cedar 223
Maquoketa 263
Comet team runners
2nd Brady Griebel 16:20
21nd Sam Dunne 19:09
23th Abe Steinbeck 19:13
27th Marcus Anderson 19:49
29th Aiden Onken19:56
37th Ben Steinbeck 20:33
44th Jake Bormann 20:52
JV top boys
1st Jayden Koos BNS
4th Cade Smith BHS
5th Jared Fite BHS
Junior High Boys and Girls top 10
1st Brady Griebel BHS 9:57
4th Kaden Guenther BHS 7th Isaac Brinker MHS
10th Caden Kettmann MHS
Girls
10th Hannah Braet BHS
