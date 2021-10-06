Class A District IV
Football
East Buchanan 48
Bellevue 7
At Winthrop:
In a Class A matchup of teams battling for a spot in the playoff,s the East Buchanan Bucs used a vaunted rushing attack to roll past the Comets for a 48-7 district IV win.
The ground game doubled up the time of possession 16 minutes to 31 minute, the total yardage gained 191-399. In the Bucs’ 399 yards of offense, 375 came on 52 rushing attempts. The Bucs scores came from 10 yards away or more the longest being a 52 yd run.
Their defense was just as tough, holding the Comets to seven first downs in 37 offensive plays 121 yards passing and 70 rushing.
Both teams started slow on offense. The Bucs finally put together a drive ending it with a 14 yard run; and the 2 point try was good for an 8-0 at the 4-minute mark in the quarter
Their best pass play capped off another drive in the second quarter for a 16-0 lead. The defense playing tough the Bucs tacked on another score at the 2:44 mark. On a roll, they added a late score with 26 seconds left in the half, both PAT tries failed for a 28-0 halftime score.
The Bucs started the second half just like they finished the first half.
A 52-yard run and two point conversion 12-seconds into the 3rd quarter pushed the lead to 36-0 at 11:48 in the quarter, starting a continuos clock.
Less than a minute later the Comets struck on a pass from quarterback Cole Heim to Alex Pitts for a 50-yard scoring play. Gavin Roling's PAT was good, 36-7 Bucs.
The Bucs ground game added two more scores and their defense blanked the Comets for a 48-7 final.
The loss drops the Comets to 3-3, 2-3 in district play.
Scoring by quarter
East Buchanan 8 20 8 12 -42
Bellevue 0 0 7 0 -7
Team Stats
Bellevue East Buchanan
7 1st downs 20
16:22 time of poss 30:20
191 total yds 399
37 no of plays 55
121 passing yds 24
9-18 atts comp, 2-3
70 yds rushing 375
19-70 atts yds 52-375
4-35 penl yds 3-30
1-1 turnovers 0-0
1-49 punts yds 1-42
Passing
Cole Heim 9-16 121yds,TD
Receiving
Alex Pitts-5-73yds, TD
Tyler Nemmers1-11 yds
Hunter Putman 1-10yds
Colby Sieverding 1-0yd
Rushing
Colby Sieverding11-43 yds
Cole Heim 7-23 yds
Jaden Baskin 1-4 yds
Punting
Cole Heim 1-49 yds
Defensive Stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller 18 11-solo, 7-asst, TFL
Riley Carrier 8 5-solo, 3-ast, TFL
Dalton Clasen 6 3-solo, 3-asst
Quinten Pickett 5, 3-solo, 2-asst
Colby Sieverding-3 3-solo
Jack Hiland 5 solo,4-ast
Ryder Michels 3 2-solo, ast
Alex Pitts 2 2-solo, TFL
Cole Heim 3 3-ast
Hunter Putman 2 solo,ast
Jackson Mueller 3, 3-ast
Tyler Nemmers 1, solo
