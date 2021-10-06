Waller

 Jacob Waller Sr RB-LB

 Playing with Knee injury

 18 tackles vs EB, 11-solo, TFL

 Class A District IV

 Football

East Buchanan 48

 Bellevue 7

At Winthrop:

 In a Class A matchup of teams battling for a spot in the playoff,s the East Buchanan Bucs used a vaunted rushing attack to roll past the Comets for a 48-7 district IV win.

  The ground game doubled up the time of possession 16 minutes to 31 minute, the total yardage gained 191-399. In the Bucs’ 399 yards of offense, 375 came on 52 rushing attempts.  The Bucs scores came  from 10 yards away or more the longest being a 52 yd run.

 Their defense was just as tough, holding the Comets to seven first downs in 37 offensive plays 121 yards  passing and 70 rushing.

   Both teams started slow on offense. The   Bucs finally put together a drive  ending it with a 14 yard run; and the 2 point try was good for an 8-0 at the 4-minute mark in  the quarter

  Their best  pass play capped off another drive in the second quarter for a 16-0 lead. The defense playing tough the Bucs tacked on another score at the 2:44 mark. On a roll, they added a late score with 26 seconds left in the half, both PAT tries failed  for a 28-0 halftime score.

  The Bucs started the second half just like they finished the first half.

 A 52-yard run and two point conversion 12-seconds into the 3rd quarter pushed the lead to 36-0 at 11:48 in the quarter, starting a continuos clock.  

 Less than a minute later the Comets struck on a pass from quarterback Cole Heim to Alex Pitts for a 50-yard scoring play. Gavin Roling's PAT was good, 36-7 Bucs.

 The Bucs ground game added two more scores and their defense blanked the Comets for a  48-7 final.

 The loss drops the Comets to 3-3, 2-3 in district play.

 Scoring by quarter

 East Buchanan  8  20  8  12 -42

 Bellevue      0  0  7  0  -7

 Team Stats

Bellevue   East Buchanan

7    1st downs   20

16:22  time of poss  30:20

191  total yds   399

37 no of plays   55

121 passing yds    24

9-18   atts comp,   2-3

70 yds  rushing   375

19-70 atts yds  52-375

4-35  penl  yds 3-30

1-1  turnovers  0-0

1-49  punts yds  1-42

Passing

 Cole Heim 9-16 121yds,TD

  Receiving

Alex Pitts-5-73yds, TD

Tyler Nemmers1-11 yds

Hunter Putman 1-10yds

 Colby Sieverding 1-0yd

 Rushing

Colby Sieverding11-43 yds

 Cole Heim 7-23 yds

 Jaden Baskin 1-4 yds

 Punting

 Cole Heim 1-49 yds

Defensive Stats

 Tackles

Jacob Waller 18 11-solo, 7-asst, TFL

Riley Carrier 8 5-solo, 3-ast, TFL

Dalton Clasen 6 3-solo, 3-asst

 Quinten Pickett 5, 3-solo, 2-asst

Colby Sieverding-3 3-solo

 Jack Hiland 5 solo,4-ast

Ryder Michels 3 2-solo, ast

Alex Pitts 2 2-solo, TFL

Cole Heim 3  3-ast

Hunter Putman 2  solo,ast

Jackson Mueller 3, 3-ast

Tyler Nemmers 1, solo