Chase Kueter

Braves pitcher Chase Kueter fanned six Ramblers and earned Player of the Game honors against Key West last week.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Bellevue Braves faced the Key West Ramblers in the second round of the Cascade Baseball Tournament.  Lots of Bellevue fans were there to enjoy watching the exciting 2-1 Braves victory. It was a battle of two fine right-handers, as Chase Kueter of the Braves faced Key West's Andrew Redman.

There was no scoring until the top of the fourth, when Jarred Koos  led off with a single and came home on a Cole Swartz base hit.