On Tuesday, July 25, the Bellevue Braves faced the Key West Ramblers in the second round of the Cascade Baseball Tournament. Lots of Bellevue fans were there to enjoy watching the exciting 2-1 Braves victory. It was a battle of two fine right-handers, as Chase Kueter of the Braves faced Key West's Andrew Redman.
There was no scoring until the top of the fourth, when Jarred Koos led off with a single and came home on a Cole Swartz base hit.
Two batters later, Luke Carroll clubbed a double, driving in Swartz for a 2-0 Braves lead.
After that it was up to Kueter, who cruised until the last of the fifth when the Ramblers touched him for three singles, scoring their only run.
It could have been much worse if not for some good fundamental baseball by Braves right-fielder Jamie Kremer. After the third Ramblers' single came his way, instead of air-mailing a throw to home plate, he hit his cutoff man first-bagger Reid Stumpf. Stumpf in turn made a great throw, gunning down the runner attempting to go to second. The next hitter popped up to end the threat. But the excitement was far from over.
In the sixth, Kueter dispatched the first two hitters, but then on this hot steamy night his "check engine" light came on. He proceeded to walk three straight hitters loading up the bases. A visit by catcher Luke Carroll allowed time for Kueter to collect himself, and he went on to strike out Rambler lead-off hitter Mike Canavello.
In the bottom of the seventh with the Braves clinging to a 2-1 lead, Key West batter Anthony Ruden led off by sending a rocket to left-center that appeared ticketed for a double. However, Braves centerfielder Andrew Swartz came up with the play of the game with a diving catch for the all-important first out.
After another base-on-balls, Rambler clean-up hitter Jake Blunt came to bat. Kueter coaxed him into grounding to shortstop Jarred Koos who stepped on second and gunned the ball to first for a game-ending double play.
Braves winning pitcher Chase Kueter fanned six Ramblers and earned "Player of the Game" honors.
Key West pitcher Andrew Redman took the tough-luck loss while striking out ten.
July 27, Braves vs Peosta
On Thursday July 27 our Bellevue Braves continued play in the Cascade Baseball Tournament facing the Peosta Cubs. The Braves' championship hopes were dashed as Peosta prevailed in this one 3-1.
Braves pitcher Reed Stumpf certainly deserved a better fate, as on this night his normally solid defense was a bit shaky. He did a great job keeping his team in the game by fanning eight Cubs, avoiding further damage.
Braves batters could muster only a single run on two hits for the game. However, this is very misleading as to how our hitters actually performed. There were only three Bellevue strikeouts for the entire game, and on many occasions they hit the ball extremely hard, but unfortunately right at Cubs fielders. The problem of finding holes in the defense was coupled with very humid, heavy air that on two occasions seemed to hold up Braves' drives that looked as though they may leave the park.
The loss notwithstanding, it was obvious the large crowd of Braves fans that followed the team to Cascade had a great time at the ballpark.
Peosta right-hander Nolan Baumhover picked up the win for Peosta, with Stumpf taking the loss for Bellevue.
