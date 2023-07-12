On Thursday, July 6, the Bellevue Braves traveled to Rickardsville for the opening round of their tourney to take on Epworth.
Braves' starter Jordan Nelson went 5 strong innings allowing only one run as the Braves won 7-3.
Christian Prull entered from the Braves' pen tossing the final two innings.
Catcher Kai Torres had a huge night at the dish going 3 for 4 with three doubles that drove in three Braves' runs. He also scored twice.
Chet Knake stayed hot as well, with two singles and a double, while scoring three times. Ethan Hefel chipped in with two base knocks for the Braves.
Dubuque Packers at Bellevue Braves
On Friday, July 7, the Dubuque Packers baseball team came to town to take on the Braves at Cole Park.
The night was cool with drizzling rain from time to time, but the crowd that showed up was treated to a very entertaining game.
Young Cal Bonifas got the start on the hill for the home team and had an excellent first inning. The inning got even better when the Braves put up a run in the bottom of the first. But in the second inning the young righthander got roughed up for nine runs, making the score 9-1 Packers.
The score would remain this way until the top of the fourth when Dubuque added a run, making the margin 10-1. The Braves would show some life in the bottom of four when Payton Quagliano doubled and later scored on a two-bagger by Andrew Swartz. Unfortunately the Packers got that run back in the top of the fifth, making the score 11-2.
It looked as though the Braves' faithful had gotten a bit wet for nothing, but the home team came roaring back in the bottom of five. They turned five hits, a walk and an error into a seven-run inning, closing the gap to 11-9.
Things got even more interesting in the Braves' half of the sixth. Hard-hitting Kai Torres coaxed a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Quagliano, bringing the Braves to within one at 11-10, and that's how we went to the bottom of the seventh. With two out, Ethan Hefel did a great job driving a single, putting the tying run on for power-hitting Chet Knake.
He put on a great swing but got under a Tucker Mai fastball just a bit, sending a flyball to right field to end an exciting game.
Jared Koos came in for relief of starter Bonifas and went two and a third allowing one run. Cole Swartz closed out the final three innings for the Braves also giving up only a single tally.
Lefthander Tucker Mai finished the game on the hill for Dubuque.
For the Braves it was Kai Torres continuing his hitting ways going three for three with a walk while scoring twice. Catcher Luke Carroll singled and doubled, while Christian Prull had a pair of singles.
Payton Quagliano had a fine game with a single, double, an RBI sacrifice fly along with two runs scored.
Braves at Zwinglefest
On Sunday, July 9, the Braves traveled to Zwingle to take on the home team Suns as part of the Zwinglefest activities. The boys from Bellevue banged out eleven hits accounting for eight runs but were still doubled-up by the hard-hitting Suns 16-8.
The Suns were lead by Maquire Fitzgerald, David James, and Derek Tauber each having three hits in four trips. For the Braves it was Payton Quagliano with a single and a 3-run homer, Jarred Koos going 3 for 4, and Cole Swartz with a pair of base knocks.
Suns' pitcher Max Hanson picked up the win while Reid Stumpf suffered the loss for the Braves.
The Brave's next scheduled game is at home on Friday July 14 at 7 p.m. against Farley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.