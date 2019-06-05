Braves Tournament
Bellevue 10
Placid 0
At Cole Park:
Chase Kueter tossed a perfect game to lead the Braves past Placid 10-0.
Bellevue 8
Zwingle 0
In quarter-final play Doug Van Dyke pitched a 2-hit shutout in the Braves 8-0 victory. Jake Schaefer went 4X4 with 4rbi’s and Chet Knake 2x3.
1st round scores
Zwingle 7
Holy Cross 1
Epworth 5
Dubuque Packers 1
Bernard 9
Balltown 2
Budweisers 4
Worthington 1
Farley 1
Peosta 0
Rickardsville 4
Dyersville 2
Cascade 9
Key West 6
Quarter final play
Epworth 2
Bernard 1
Dubuque4
Cascade 1
Farley 3
Rickardsville 1
Semi-Finals
Bellevue 8
Epworth 2
At Cole Park:
The Braves advanced to the final of their own tournament with and 8-2 win over Epworth.
Chase Kueter tossed a complete game 5-hitter and his defense played solid to advance.
Chet Knake got the Braves out to a 3-0 lead, slamming a three-run homer in the first inning. Bellevue added five more scores in the second and led 8-0.
Jared Koos went 2x4, Jordan Ries 2x3, Knake 2x4, and Kueter 2x4. The Braves collected 12 hits in the semi-final contest.
Farley 8
Dubuque 0
Consolation Game
Dubuque 1
Epworth 0
Championship Game
Bellevue 5
Farley 4
At Cole Park:
The Bellevue Braves captured the championship of their own tournament with a hard fought 5-4 win over Farley.
It was a pitchers’ game through five innings between the Brave’s Dave Smith and Farley’s Hunter Westhoff.
The Braves scored a run in the bottom of the third and the Hawks went up in the top of the fourth. The game moved into the 6th and the Hawks went scoreless.
The Braves scored three times to go up 4-2 with just 9-outs to play. Farley went down scoreless in the 7th and 8th inning before the Hawks rallied in the ninth to tie the game 4-4. The Braves answered in their at bat in the ninth with a run to win 5-4 and claim their own tournament.
Dave Smith earned the win and Chase Kueter went 3x4 to lead the Braves. The Championship keeps the young Braves perfect for the year.
Box Score
Farley 100100002 - 4 11 1
Bellevue 001003001-5 9 1
Leading hitters- F. Dylan Gotto 2x5, Craig Kerper 2x4, Andy Seabrooke 2x4, B- Chase Kueter 3x4.
2B- Chase Kueter HR- Craig Kerper, Andy Seabrooke
WP- Dave Smith
LP- Hunter Westhoff
MVP- Chase Kueter
Best Pitcher -Chase Kueter
Most hits- Chet Knake and Andy Seabrooke
