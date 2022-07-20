Reed Stumpf led the Bellevue Braves past Balltown, 7-2, in the championship game of the Rickardsville Semi-pro Tournament this past weekend.
Stumpf allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven while throwing 110 pitches in eight innings of work. Doug Van Dyke pitched the ninth inning for the Braves.
The Braves offense came to life in the bottom of the third, when Jamie Kremer drove in a run with a ground out, Jarred Koos executed a suicide squeeze and catcher Luke Carroll added an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
Bellevue outscored Balltown, 12-5.
The Braves tacked on four more runs in the sixth. Kremer, Koos and Carroll drove in runs with base hits, and Isaac Sturm notched a run with a sacrifice fly. Carroll finished with three hits, while Kellen Mitchell and Chase Kueter added two more each, and Payton Quagliano scored a double for the Braves.
Kueter won the outstanding pitcher award by going 2-0 with a save, a 0.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in the tournament. He added three hits and scored twice in the title game to win the MVP award, as well as manager of the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.