TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Kneeling in front from left are Luke Carroll, Isaac Sturm, Payton Quagliano, Jarred Koos and Chase Kueter. Standing in back from left are Christian Prull, Reed Stumpf, Kellen Mitchell, Doug Van Dyke, Chet Knake, Jamie Kremer and Andrew Swartz.

Reed Stumpf led the Bellevue Braves past Balltown, 7-2, in the championship game of the Rickardsville Semi-pro Tournament this past weekend.

Stumpf allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven while throwing 110 pitches in eight innings of work. Doug Van Dyke pitched the ninth inning for the Braves.