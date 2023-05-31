Braves

The place to be on Sunday, May 28 was at Cole Park enjoying the Louis F. Jess Tournament.  A big crowd enjoyed two exciting ball games featuring Bellevue teams. Unfortunately they were both bounced from the tournament, but what games they were.

The "Past Braves" played Epworth and got off to a good start in the first inning scoring two runs off John Cornelius who had early control problems, walking in a pair of runs. Epworth came back in the last of the 4th scoring 4 times against Braves' starter Jake Schaefer on 3 hits, a walk and an error. Bellevue countered in the top of the 4th when Cooper Stewart doubled knocking in two runs. Epworth came roaring back in their half of 4 putting up 5 runs, taking the lead 9-4. Both teams went down quietly in the 6th, but this was the calm before the storm.