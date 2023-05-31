The place to be on Sunday, May 28 was at Cole Park enjoying the Louis F. Jess Tournament. A big crowd enjoyed two exciting ball games featuring Bellevue teams. Unfortunately they were both bounced from the tournament, but what games they were.
The "Past Braves" played Epworth and got off to a good start in the first inning scoring two runs off John Cornelius who had early control problems, walking in a pair of runs. Epworth came back in the last of the 4th scoring 4 times against Braves' starter Jake Schaefer on 3 hits, a walk and an error. Bellevue countered in the top of the 4th when Cooper Stewart doubled knocking in two runs. Epworth came roaring back in their half of 4 putting up 5 runs, taking the lead 9-4. Both teams went down quietly in the 6th, but this was the calm before the storm.
In the top of 6, the "senior" Braves fought back scoring a pair, making the score 9-6. They then loaded the bases with Chet Knake coming to the plate. Knake turned on a fastball and raised a fist into the air, knowing he got all of it. It sailed over the left-field fence for a go-ahead grand slam, sending the big home crowd into a frenzy/ The bad news is "it ain't over till it's over". In the last of the 7th with Epworth down 10-9, they loaded the bases with two walks and a Bellevue error, then sent John Cornelius to the plate. Cornelius sent the ball high and far for a walk-off grand slam and a 13-10 final score, the second grand slam of the game within two innings.
Winning pitcher for Epworth was Gavin Naderman who came in for relief of Cornelius.
Losing pitcher was Robbie Sieverding who came in for the Braves' starter Schaefer.
Cooper Stewart and Chet Knake had top bats for the Bellevue team each going 2 for 3.
The nightcap had the Bellevue Braves facing Bernard. Bernard scored once in the first, and three times in the 3rd off Braves' starter Jordan Nelson. The Braves' bats came alive in the 5th scoring 4 runs, with the big blow a 3-run homer off the bat of Tommy Peterson.
This is the way the score stayed for the next 4 innings, taking us into the 10th still tied at 4. According to league rules, after 9 innings of play a runner is placed at 2nd base at the beginning of each team's at-bat.
In the 10th inning, Jarred Koos singled in a go-ahead run giving the Braves a 5-4 lead. In their half of the 10th Bernard tied the game at 5 against Chase Kueter who was running on fumes after pitching a great game Friday night.
In the 11th Bernard hurler Jordan Stanton emphatically slammed the door on Braves' hitters by striking out the side, while in their half of the inning Reis Rausch tallied the winning run, giving Bernard a hard-fought 6-5 victory.
Jarred Koos went 3 for 5 for the Braves.
Winning pitcher was Jordan Stanton while Chase Kueter suffered the loss.
Although Bellevue teams both went down to tough defeats, the big crowd had a great time. The weather was perfect, Mike Knake's trivia questions were fun, the food was great and the beverages cold. You can't beat fun at the ballpark anytime, especially during the Louis F. Jess Tournament!
The entire Jess family would like to thank the Braves, the volunteers, and everyone else involved with running this tournament! They very much appreciate it!
The next games of the tournament will be on Wednesday beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.