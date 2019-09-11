Aces lead team to
Bernard Championship
Semi-final play
Bellevue 5
Cascade 1
At Bernard:
Doug Van Dyke pitched five-hit ball, shutting out Cascade for six innings sparking the Braves to the finals of the Bernard Tournament. Van Dyke gave up a run to the Reds in the seventh to ruin his shut out effort.
Jared Koos went 3x3, Jordan Ries 2x4 and Jake Formelia 2x4 to lead the Braves 10-hit attack.
Championship game
Bellevue 6
Bernard 0
At Bernard:
Chase Kueter struck out 10 Indians and allowed three hits in pitching a complete victory over the host team the Bernard Indians .
Jordan Ries 2x4, Jared Koos 2x4 and Jake Formelia (three-run homer) provided all the offense Kueter would need.
The win gives the Braves their fourth League Tournament Championship in 2019.
With Doug Van Dyke and Kueter handling the pitching load, the Braves recorded a 30-8 record in 2019.
Commented
