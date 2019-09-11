Braves 2019

Members of the 21-5 2019 Braves pictured above include (kneeling left to right) Jarred Koos, Peyton Berthel, Isaac Sturm, Jamie Kremer and Jordan Ries. Standing left to right: Gus Ehlinger,Chet Knake, Luke Carroll, Jake Schaefer, Doug Van Dyke and Cole Reeg. Not pictured Corbin Ploessl, Jake Schroeder, Chase Kueter, CJ Michels and Dave Smith.

Aces lead team to

 Bernard Championship

  Semi-final play

 Bellevue 5

Cascade 1

At Bernard:

 Doug Van Dyke pitched five-hit ball, shutting  out Cascade for six innings sparking  the Braves to the finals of the Bernard Tournament. Van Dyke gave up a run to the Reds in the seventh to ruin his shut out effort.

 Jared Koos went 3x3, Jordan Ries 2x4 and Jake Formelia 2x4 to lead the Braves 10-hit attack.

 Championship game

 Bellevue 6

 Bernard 0

 At Bernard:

  Chase Kueter struck out 10 Indians and allowed three hits in  pitching a  complete victory over the host team the Bernard Indians .

 Jordan Ries 2x4, Jared Koos 2x4 and Jake Formelia (three-run homer) provided  all the offense Kueter would need.

 The  win gives the Braves their fourth  League Tournament Championship in 2019.

 With Doug Van Dyke and Kueter handling the pitching load, the Braves recorded a 30-8 record in 2019.