First round play
Dubuque 3
Bernard 2
Dubuque 3 7 1
Bernard 2 4 2
WP-Johnny Blake
LP- Reid Rausch
Epworth 5
Balltown 2
Epworth 5 6 1
Balltown 2 5 2
WP- Casey Perenaud
LP-Conner Crabill
Quarter-final play
Peosta 8
Worthington 0
Peosta 8 8 1
Worthington 0 3 0
WP- Jake Kierman
LP- Andrew Henry
Farley 8
Cascade 3
Farley 6 8 4
Cascade 3 4 3
WP- Andy Seabrooke
LP- Brad Boeckenstedt
Zwingle 3
Bellevue 0
Zwingle 3 6 0
Bellevue 0 5 2
WP- Max Keeney
LP- Doug Van Dyke
Epworth 7
Dubuque 6 (8 innings)
Epworth 7 9 5
Dubuque 6 5 0
WP- Gavin Naderman
LP-Chris Tomkins
Semi- Final play
Farley 7
Peosta 3
Farley 7 8 3
Peosta 3 6 2
WP- Caleb Larsen
LP- Conner Grant
S- Andy Seabrooke
Zwingle 8
Epworth 4
Zwingle 8 8 3
Epworth 4 8 2
WP- Jordan Nelsen
LP- Lucas Bixby
Tournament Finals
Consolation game
Peosta 14
Epworth7 (8-innings)
Championship play
Farley 8
Zwingle5
Farley 8 9 3
Zwingle 5 10 2
WP- Aaron Saugeling LP- NA
Farley scored three runs in th bottom of the 8th inning to win the championship of the Braves tournament
