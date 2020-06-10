  First round play

 Dubuque 3

 Bernard 2

Dubuque 3 7 1

 Bernard 2 4 2

 WP-Johnny Blake

LP- Reid Rausch

 Epworth 5

 Balltown 2

Epworth  5 6 1

Balltown 2 5 2

WP- Casey Perenaud

LP-Conner Crabill

Quarter-final play

Peosta 8

 Worthington 0

Peosta 8 8 1

Worthington 0 3 0

WP- Jake Kierman

 LP- Andrew Henry

Farley 8

 Cascade 3

Farley 6 8 4

Cascade 3 4 3

WP- Andy Seabrooke

 LP- Brad Boeckenstedt

 Zwingle 3

 Bellevue 0

 Zwingle 3 6 0

 Bellevue  0 5 2

 WP- Max Keeney

 LP- Doug Van Dyke

 Epworth 7

 Dubuque 6 (8 innings)

 Epworth 7 9 5

 Dubuque 6 5 0

 WP- Gavin Naderman

LP-Chris Tomkins

Semi- Final play

 Farley 7

 Peosta 3

Farley  7 8 3

Peosta 3 6 2

WP- Caleb Larsen

 LP- Conner Grant

 S- Andy Seabrooke

Zwingle 8

 Epworth 4

Zwingle 8 8 3

 Epworth 4 8 2

 WP- Jordan Nelsen

 LP- Lucas Bixby

 Tournament Finals

 Consolation game

Peosta 14

 Epworth7 (8-innings)

 Championship play

 Farley 8

Zwingle5

Farley 8 9 3

 Zwingle 5 10 2

 WP- Aaron Saugeling LP- NA

 Farley scored three runs in th bottom of the 8th inning to win the championship of the Braves tournament