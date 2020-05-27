The Bellevue Braves could be playing baseball as soon as this weekend.
In what may be the area’s first baseball games since the pandemic shutdown, the Braves will host the Louis F. Jess semi-pro tournament beginning Thursday, May 28, at Cole Park, pending approval from city leaders. The tournament is scheduled to conclude June 5.
First-round action begins May 28 with Bernard facing the Dubuque Packers at 6:45 p.m. and Epworth meeting Balltown at 8:15. The following day, the host team meets Holy Cross at 6:45 p.m., and Zwingle plays Placid at 8:15 p.m.
The other half of the bracket includes four first-round games on Saturday, May 30. That includes Peosta vs. the Dubuque Budweisers at noon, Rickardsville vs. Worthington at 1:30 p.m., Farley vs. Dyersville at 3:30 p.m. and Key West vs. Cascade at 5:30 p.m.
The four quarterfinals are scheduled for May 31 and the semifinals take place June 3.
The Prairie League and Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League both hope to begin their semi-pro seasons on the last weekend in May. They were scheduled to start in early May.
