Friday, May 19 was a chilly night for the Bellevue Braves' home opener against Farley but a nice crowd brought jackets and enjoyed a fun night at the ballpark. They didn't enjoy the outcome however, as Farley defeated our Braves 4-3.  (Yes, there will still be beer at Braves' games this summer even though they lost their opener).

Right hander Reed Stomph started on the bump for the Braves against lefty Nolan Schroeder.