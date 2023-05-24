Friday, May 19 was a chilly night for the Bellevue Braves' home opener against Farley but a nice crowd brought jackets and enjoyed a fun night at the ballpark. They didn't enjoy the outcome however, as Farley defeated our Braves 4-3. (Yes, there will still be beer at Braves' games this summer even though they lost their opener).
Right hander Reed Stomph started on the bump for the Braves against lefty Nolan Schroeder.
Farley took the early lead in the first when left-handed hitter Andy Seabreoke deposited a fastball over the right-field fence towards the soon-to-be-open Bellevue pool. This scored Parker Ridge who singled two batters earlier giving Farley an early 2-0 lead.
Braves' bats were silent until the 3rd when Andrew Swartz led off the inning with a single and came around to score their first tally.
In the 4th the Braves bunched a walk, a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly by Chet Knake into 2 runs and a 3-2 lead.
Farley responded with a run in their half of the 6th tying the game at 3. The Braves failed to score in the bottom of 6 sending the game to inning 7 as a cliffhanger. Farley's centerfielder Derek Hardin doubled to start the inning against Braves' reliever Jordan Nelson who entered the game in the 4th. Hardin came around to score what proved to be the winning run, as in the 7th the Braves went down in order giving Farley a 4-3 win.
Braves' starter Reed Stumpf went 3 innings giving up 2 earned runs with 4 strikeouts, while Jordan Nelson tossed the last 4 innings allowing 2 runs with a strikeout. Andrew Swartz continued his nice start at the dish this season going 2 for 3 with a walk.
The Braves' next game is the opening night of the Louis Jess Tournament at Cole Park on Friday, May 26. The Braves will face Holy Cross at 8:15 p.m.
Earlier in the evening a team of "Past Braves" will play Pleasant Grove at 6:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.