On Wednesday, August 9, the Bellevue Braves hosted Bernard in their final home game of the season.
The Braves won 6-0 as Chase Kueter tossed a fine game, allowing only three hits.
Andrew Swartz had a big game for the Braves, going 4 for 4 with a single, two doubles and a triple.
Jamie Kremer and Cam Templeton each chipped in with a pair of singles. Losing pitcher for Bernard was Drew Schmidt.
Braves vs Reds at Peosta
On Saturday, August 12, the Bellevue Braves faced the Cascade Reds in the opening round of the Peosta Baseball Tournament, and suffered a 5-1 loss.
Braves right-hander Christian Pruell looked good on the hill, fanning twelve Reds on the night, but the fourth inning spelled doom. A hit batter, two singles, two walks and a sacrifice fly meant four runs for the Reds and a lead which the Braves couldn't overcome.
Isaac Sturm had a good night for the Braves with single and a long double. He also scored their only run. Brock Simon picked up the win on the hill for the Reds.
