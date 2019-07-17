Rickardsville Tournament
Championship
Bellevue 5
Epworth 3
At Rickardsville:
The Braves captured the second semi-pro tournament of the year, riding the young arms of Doug VanDyke and Chase Kueter to the championship in the Rickardsville Tournament.
Van Dyke, the tournament’s Most Valuable Pitcher, won a semifinal and came back the next night in relief of Kueter, who held a hard hitting Epworth team to three hits in seven innings striking out 13 Epworth hitters. Kueter made one mistake and he was down 3-1 when he was relieved by Van Dyke.
The Braves rallied, and Kueter was big at the plate driving in two runs with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth.
Van Dyke completed the comeback win with a 1-2-3 ninth, and the Braves were Tournament Champions for the second time in 2019.
The win improves the young Braves to 18-2 for the season.
It definitely is a confidence builder for the rest of the Prairie League season and Semi-Pro tournaments left.
Prairie League results
Bellevue 12
Balltown 10
At Cole Park:
The Braves improved to 19-2 by winning a slugfest 12-10 game with Balltown at Cole Park. They scored first, falling behind 5-2 before scoring 10 runs in the last three innings to win the Prairie League battle. The Braves were outhit 13-12 but played good defense to support pitchers Pete Bonifas and in relief winning pitcher Isaac Sturm. The win keeps the Braves all alone at the top of the Prairie League standings.
Jordan Ries 2x3, Chase Kueter 2x4, Sturm 2x4, and Luke Carroll 2x4, fueled the offense.
Zwingle fest
Braves 9
Rickardsville 0
At Zwingle:
Corbin Ploessl threw a no-hitter and the Braves beat Rickardsville 9-0. The win improves the Braves to 20-2 for the year and they will play the host for another tournament championship..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.