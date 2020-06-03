  Bellevue’s ‘boys of summer,’ the Bellevue Braves, after receiving approval from the Bellevue City Council last week, started 2020 ball games at Cole Park with a 12-0 win over Holy Cross.

   In what may have been the only live sporting event taking place in Eastern Iowa as a result of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Louis Jess Amateur Baseball Tournament drew huge crowds spread out on all sides of the Cole Park ballfield.

  A  game  in first round action of their own Tournament advanced them to second round action on Tuesday Night.

 The Braves team,  a fine combination of veterans and youthful  players are coming off a 2019 Prairie League Championship season.  ‘In 2019 the Braves  played  in five tournament finals, they were champions in four compiling a  30-7 season  record.

 In first round action they were led by their Co-Managers Chase Kueter and Isaac Sturm. Kueter tossed a two -hit six strikeout five inning game and Sturm went 2x2 scoring three times.

  The Braves, in support of Kueter’s fine pitching, banged out 11-hits and scored four  runs in their first at bat.

  They scored eight more in the fourth to end it by the mercy rule 12-0.

Corbin Ploessl added two hits, one a triple, and Jake Schaeffer a run scoring double.

 First Round games

 Friday Night

  Zwingle 3

 Placid 2

Zwingle  3 5 0

 Placid 2 3 1

 WP- Max Hansen

 LP- JJ Connolly

 Bellevue 12

 Holy Cross 0

Bellevue 12 11 1

 Holy Cross 0 2 1

 WP- Chase Kueter

 LP- Jeremy Vassen

Saturday games

Peosta 5 - Dubuque Buds 2

 Peosta 5 6 1

 Buds  2 5 1

WP- Conner Grant

LP- Erik Edminster

 Cascade 5 - Key West 1

 Cascade 5 6 1

Key West 1 5 1

 WP- Jacob Boeckenstedt

LP-Anthony Ruden

Farley 8 -  Dyersville 0

 Farley 8 4 0

Dyersville  0 3 1

 WP- Dylan Gotto

 LP- Rob Hermsen

Worthington 1

 Rickardsville 0 (9innings)

Worthington 1 1 0

Rickardsville 0 0 0

 WP - Phil Richmam

 LP- Jeff Steele