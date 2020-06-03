Bellevue’s ‘boys of summer,’ the Bellevue Braves, after receiving approval from the Bellevue City Council last week, started 2020 ball games at Cole Park with a 12-0 win over Holy Cross.
In what may have been the only live sporting event taking place in Eastern Iowa as a result of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Louis Jess Amateur Baseball Tournament drew huge crowds spread out on all sides of the Cole Park ballfield.
A game in first round action of their own Tournament advanced them to second round action on Tuesday Night.
The Braves team, a fine combination of veterans and youthful players are coming off a 2019 Prairie League Championship season. ‘In 2019 the Braves played in five tournament finals, they were champions in four compiling a 30-7 season record.
In first round action they were led by their Co-Managers Chase Kueter and Isaac Sturm. Kueter tossed a two -hit six strikeout five inning game and Sturm went 2x2 scoring three times.
The Braves, in support of Kueter’s fine pitching, banged out 11-hits and scored four runs in their first at bat.
They scored eight more in the fourth to end it by the mercy rule 12-0.
Corbin Ploessl added two hits, one a triple, and Jake Schaeffer a run scoring double.
First Round games
Friday Night
Zwingle 3
Placid 2
Zwingle 3 5 0
Placid 2 3 1
WP- Max Hansen
LP- JJ Connolly
Bellevue 12
Holy Cross 0
Bellevue 12 11 1
Holy Cross 0 2 1
WP- Chase Kueter
LP- Jeremy Vassen
Saturday games
Peosta 5 - Dubuque Buds 2
Peosta 5 6 1
Buds 2 5 1
WP- Conner Grant
LP- Erik Edminster
Cascade 5 - Key West 1
Cascade 5 6 1
Key West 1 5 1
WP- Jacob Boeckenstedt
LP-Anthony Ruden
Farley 8 - Dyersville 0
Farley 8 4 0
Dyersville 0 3 1
WP- Dylan Gotto
LP- Rob Hermsen
Worthington 1
Rickardsville 0 (9innings)
Worthington 1 1 0
Rickardsville 0 0 0
WP - Phil Richmam
LP- Jeff Steele
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.