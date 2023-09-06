The Bellevue Braves' season came to an end last Saturday in the Bernard Tournament, winning their semifinal game, but coming up just short in the championship battle.
In the semifinal game they defeated Farley 9-1. Ethan Hefel had a single and a double for the Braves who benefitted from nine walks given up by Farley pitching. Chase Kueter was winning pitcher for Bellevue, as they advanced to face Rickardsville later in the afternoon in the championship game.
The nice crowd from Bellevue that followed the Braves to Bernard were treated to a real nail-biter in the championship game, which the Braves lost 7-6.
Rickardsville struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second off Braves' righthander Christian Prull. The Braves came back with a run in the top of three on singles by Jamie Kramer and Brynn Vantiger and a sacrifice fly by Andrew Swartz. In the fourth they added two more to take the lead 3-2 only to have Richardsville tie things up in the bottom of the inning. In the top of five both Andrew Swartz and Ethan Hefel singled. Chet Knake drove both in with a triple, and later scored on Chase Kueter's sacrifice fly making it a 6-3 game. Rickardsville wasn't ready to give up, as they scored twice in the fifth and another in the sixth, once again knotting things up. In the bottom of the seventh two singles and a walk loaded them up with two down. Sam Vorwald came up for Richardsville and hit a seeing-eye grounder perfectly placed between first and second, driving in the winning run and giving his team the Bernard Championship in a great game.
Braves players receiving awards were:
Chase Kueter- most tournament strikeouts and the tournament's outstanding pitcher
Brynn Vantiger- most outstanding catcher of the tournament
Andrew Swartz- most stolen bases in the tournament
Jamie Kramer-most outstanding right fielder
Chet Knake-first triple of the tournament
