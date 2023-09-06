The Bellevue Braves' season came to an end last Saturday in the Bernard Tournament,  winning their semifinal game, but coming up just short in the championship battle.

In the semifinal game they defeated Farley 9-1.  Ethan Hefel had a single and a double for the Braves who benefitted from nine walks given up by Farley pitching. Chase Kueter was winning pitcher for Bellevue, as they advanced to face Rickardsville later in the afternoon in the championship game.