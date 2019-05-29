Boys  1A

Sub-state Soccer

 Marquette 3

 Anamosa 0

At Dyersville:

 The Marquette boys soccer team started its run for a state berth with a 3-0 win over Anamosa last week.

 The win advanced Marquette  to a  semi-final match-up with Center-Point Urbana at Beckman High School on Wednesday, May 22.

 Marquette struck first when Matej Kravka knocked in a goal in the 6th minute. Four minutes later he assisted a Ty Kloser goal for a 2-0 lead. That score stood until the 71st minute when Kloser scored  unassisted for the  3-0 final.

  The defense just denied the Raiders and Matt Brinker in goal had two saves.

 Class 1A

Semi Final Play

  Center-Point Urbana 2

Marquette 1

At Dyersville::

 In  a  boys Class 1A Substate 3 semifinal   Soccer match  played at Beckman High School, Center Point Urbana ended  Marquette’s run at a substate final 2-1. It would have been a first for Marquette to play in a substate final.

 Marquette scored first in the 37th minute when  Francesco Aliprandni knocked in a shot off an assist from Jake Anderson for a 1-0 lead.

  Three minutes later the Stormin Pointers scored on a chip shot to send the game to halftime 1-1.

 The Pointers scored what  turned out to be the winning goal in the 56th minute and their defense denied several good shots on goal Marquette had playing with a slight win at thar back.

 Matt Brinker made several fine stops in goal with 8-saves.

   Marquette will lose (due to graduation) seniors Ethan Pfiffner and Ty Parker.