Boys 1A
Sub-state Soccer
Marquette 3
Anamosa 0
At Dyersville:
The Marquette boys soccer team started its run for a state berth with a 3-0 win over Anamosa last week.
The win advanced Marquette to a semi-final match-up with Center-Point Urbana at Beckman High School on Wednesday, May 22.
Marquette struck first when Matej Kravka knocked in a goal in the 6th minute. Four minutes later he assisted a Ty Kloser goal for a 2-0 lead. That score stood until the 71st minute when Kloser scored unassisted for the 3-0 final.
The defense just denied the Raiders and Matt Brinker in goal had two saves.
Class 1A
Semi Final Play
Center-Point Urbana 2
Marquette 1
At Dyersville::
In a boys Class 1A Substate 3 semifinal Soccer match played at Beckman High School, Center Point Urbana ended Marquette’s run at a substate final 2-1. It would have been a first for Marquette to play in a substate final.
Marquette scored first in the 37th minute when Francesco Aliprandni knocked in a shot off an assist from Jake Anderson for a 1-0 lead.
Three minutes later the Stormin Pointers scored on a chip shot to send the game to halftime 1-1.
The Pointers scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 56th minute and their defense denied several good shots on goal Marquette had playing with a slight win at thar back.
Matt Brinker made several fine stops in goal with 8-saves.
Marquette will lose (due to graduation) seniors Ethan Pfiffner and Ty Parker.
