2019-20 Mohawk boys basketball
Head Coach Joel Sieverding and asst. coach Issac Sturm began practice with a group of 16 players. With no starters returning, the staff hasfour returning veterans to build a varsity team around.
Leading that group are Matt Brinker Sr, Nick Hager Sr, Parker Mueller Sr, and Carson Michels Jr.
Promising underclassmen include juniors Jake Anderson, Aza Berthel and Tristen Pfiffner.
Strengths for the Mohawks will be scoring skills, rebounding and team defense.
“We lack playing experience, we need to find our roles on the team and if we can do this we could surprise some teams”, commented Coach Sieverding.
The conference sent three teams to the state tournament last year . North Linn and Easton Valley will be the favorites to win their divisions.
2019-20 Comet boys basketball
Coach Chet Knake and his staff (assts, Cord Heim and Todd Felderman) began practice with 25 boys in uniform.
The Comets return three starters and a strong nucleus of veterans to form a varsity team around.
Heading that list are Paxton Felderman Sr starter, Cole Heim Soph starter, and Colby Sieverding a soph starter.
Other veterans include Andrew Swartz Sr, Jackson Wagner Sr, Isaac Carter Sr, and Ethan Klemme Soph.
The Comets will have more depth an experience which will allow them to play faster and apply more pressure on defense.
“We need to be able to rebound and score the ball more consistently to have more success,” commented Coach Chet Knake
Teams to watch in the conference are
Camanche, Monticello and Regina.
