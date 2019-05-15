 At Monticello:

 School history was made when the Comet boys  track team won a district Championship scoring 138 points in a Class 2A district meet ran at Monticello.

 The Bellevue boys qualified in ten events :  six relay events 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x 800, Sprint Medley, Distance Medley and 4-individual events; 3200, 1600. 800, and shotput.

The girls team placed tenth qualifying in four events, two individual  200 meter, shotput and discus and the 4x800 relay team..

 State qualified athletes

 Boys

Brady Griebel  - 4x800 relay, 3200m, 1600, 800

 Hunter Clasen

Sprint Medley, Distance Medley, 4x100 4x200

 Kyle Guenther

 4x800 relay,Distance Medley, 4x400

 Andrew Penniston

 4x800, 4x400, 400meters

Jack Sieverding

 4x800 meter,  1600 meter

 Mason Jackson

 Sprint Medley, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400

Andrew Swartz

 Sprint Medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

 Conrad Ernst

 Distance Medley, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay

 Ben Parker

Sprint Medley, 4x100, 4x200,  

 Logan Manders

 Sprint Medley, 4x200 meter

Riley Konrardy

Shot put

Girls qualified

 Alexa Roeder, Giana Michels, Kailey Miller, Gabby Williamson

 4x800 meters

 Shayla Oster - discus, shotput

 Lindsey Banowetz

 200 meters