At Monticello:
School history was made when the Comet boys track team won a district Championship scoring 138 points in a Class 2A district meet ran at Monticello.
The Bellevue boys qualified in ten events : six relay events 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x 800, Sprint Medley, Distance Medley and 4-individual events; 3200, 1600. 800, and shotput.
The girls team placed tenth qualifying in four events, two individual 200 meter, shotput and discus and the 4x800 relay team..
State qualified athletes
Boys
Brady Griebel - 4x800 relay, 3200m, 1600, 800
Hunter Clasen
Sprint Medley, Distance Medley, 4x100 4x200
Kyle Guenther
4x800 relay,Distance Medley, 4x400
Andrew Penniston
4x800, 4x400, 400meters
Jack Sieverding
4x800 meter, 1600 meter
Mason Jackson
Sprint Medley, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400
Andrew Swartz
Sprint Medley, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Conrad Ernst
Distance Medley, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay
Ben Parker
Sprint Medley, 4x100, 4x200,
Logan Manders
Sprint Medley, 4x200 meter
Riley Konrardy
Shot put
Girls qualified
Alexa Roeder, Giana Michels, Kailey Miller, Gabby Williamson
4x800 meters
Shayla Oster - discus, shotput
Lindsey Banowetz
200 meters
