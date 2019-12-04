Bellevue 70
North Cedar 25
At Bellevue:
The Comets opened River Valley play with a lopsided 70-25 victory over North Cedar. Bellevue raced out to 14-0,18-2 and 27-2 leads by the end of the first quarter The lead was 42-18 at halftime.
Eleven players played and eight scored in the first half. The Comets were led by Maddie Schimidt with 12,Mariah Hueneke with 11 and Lindsey Banowetz with 8 pts.
Eleven of the 12 varsity players suited scored and all played at least two quarters.
The starters playing sparingly in the second half the score moved to 56-21 with one quarter to play.
Senior Lindsey Banowetz led the scoring with 22-pts 14 coming in the 2nd half. Hueneke ha 15, and Schmidt 12 for Bellevue.
Audrey Pruess scored 11 for the Knights
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 27 15 14 14 -70
North Cedar 2 16 3 4 - 25
Scoring
Bellevue (70)- Lindsey Banowetz 22, Maddie Schmidt12, Mariah Hueneke 15, Julianna Penniston 2, Kenna Duesing 2, Brianna Laughlin2,Ka’Lynn DeShaw 2, Teresa Paulsen 4, Keleisa DeShaw 2, Audrey Wedeking 2, Sally Paulsen 5.Totals 30 10-15 -70
Marquette 43
Easton Valley 33
At the MEC:
In the first game of the season for both teams the Mohawks jumped out to a 11-4 first quarter lead and went on to a 43-33 win over the River Hawks.
Senior forward Miranda Peters scored a double-double with 18-pts and 11-rebounds
Junior Ellie O’Brien added added 11-pts and 8-rebounds. Senior center Tori Michel just missed a double-double with 8-pts 11-rebounds (seven offensive). Every Mohawk player that played scored at least two points.
The River Hawks played the Mohawks fairly even after the first quarter to finish the game 43-33.
Senior Halle Kilburg 7-steals, 3-assists and O’Brien three assists.
Line score
Marquette 11 11 14 7 - 43
Easton Valley 4 11 8 10 -33
Mohawk Scoring
Miranda Peters 15, Ellie O’Brien 11, Tori Michel 8. Holly Kremer 4, Halle Kilburg 2, Delaney Banowetz 3
Totals- 15 12-25 43
3pt goals- BM- Banowetz
