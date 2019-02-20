Class 2A Girls
Regional basketball
Beckman 42
Bellevue 37
Defense and clutch shooting key Blazers upset
At Bellevue:
Comet fans who followed this girls basketball team had thoughts of a very fine season. Starting at 16-0 along the way beating several Class 2A &1A rated teams ( Cascade, Regina, West Branch , Monticello twice and Class 1A 5th rated Marquette) gave fans reason to believe this could be the year. A tough 2-point road loss to South River Valley Champion Wilton followed by another home win seemed to change very little for their fans.
It was hard to believe how they could lose the next three games. They went in a funk no one ever imagined and a exciting team team to watch was all at once eliminated from tournament play by a Beckman squad who just wanted it more.
The Blazers used tough defense and surprised the Comets with their length to come away with the 42-37 win. It was a tremendous team effort by the Blazers, they forced 24-Comet turnovers including two real critical miscues in a two point game in the final 3-minutes.
Bellevue led after one quarter on back to back three pointers by seniors Alyssa Rubel and Giana Michels.
The Blazers led 23-20 at the half and the game was tied 29-29 with one quarter to play. The game was 32-32 and the Comets missed on two possessions to lead before the Blazers took the lead 38-34. Turnovers and free throws kept the lead for the Blazers, Michels hit a deep three to cut it to three with 13-seconds left, two free throws ended it 42-37.
The Comets will be hit hard by the graduating seniors. Four year starters Kailey Miller, & Giana Michels (leading scorer last two years) Alyssa Rubel and reserve Anna Dunne will be missed for their play and leadership on the floor.
Scoring summary
Beckman9 14 6 13-42
Bellevue 12 8 9 8 -37
Scoring
Bellevue (37)- Giana Michels 14, Alyssa Rubel 9, Kailey Miller 2, Lindsey Banowetz 5, Sally Paulsen 4, Brianna Laughlin 3. Totals 12 7-11 37
Beckman ( 42)-
S. Arens 4,S. Steffen 12, j. Lueken 2, P. McDermott 7, o. pline 4, T. Hansel 14. Totals 12 14-18 42
3-point goals -
B. Michels 2, Rubel 3 Laughlin . Beck. Steffen, Lueken, McDermott
Class 2A district
Boys Basketball
Northeast 69
Bellevue 46
At Goose Lake
Bellevue boys basketball season came to and end with a 69-46 first round tournament loss to Northeast. They conclude their season at 3-19 while the Rebels move on to second round play at 12-7
The Rebels pulled away from a three point first quarter lead to own a 32-19 lead at the half.They used a 23-12 3rd quarter run to beat the Comets for the 3rd time in the 2018-19 season.
The Comets will lose three veteran senior players headed up by their leading scorer Trey Daugherty. Fellow seniors Trevor Hager (3rd in scoring) and Riley Konrardy sixth were all starters in their careers.
Against the Rebels Colby Sieverding a freshman led the Comets with 22-pts, Hager added 11pts, Paxton Felderman 5 pts, Daugherty and Konrardy 4 points each.
