Bellevue Wrestling Team competed in the River Valley Conference Tournament hosted by North Cedar High School. Eight wrestler's scored team points for the Comets led by Zach Roeder's 2nd place finish at 120 lbs. As a team they finished ninth in the 13-team field with 89-team points
106 lbs- Levi Livermore was 7th scoring 2-team points
120 lbs- Zach Roeder was 2nd scoring 18 team pts
132 lbs- Tyquan Strowder placed 6th scoring 6-team points
152-lbs- Jacob Waller placed 3rd scoring 17 team points
160 lbs- Hunter Clasen placed 3rd scoring 18 pts
170 lbs- Luke Giesmann placed 5th scoring 14 team points
182 lbs- Brandon Bowman placed 6th scoring 6 team points
285 lbs- Kane Krabbenhoft placed 8th scoring 8 team points
