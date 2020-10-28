Varsity Boys and Girls Cross Country teams ran in the Cascade Class 1A State Qualifier Meet at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course in Cascade, last week, with qualifiers from both local schools. The Bellevue boys team, feature Conference Champion Brady Griebel was number one out of 11 schools. Easton Valley was 6th and Marquette Catholic was 9th.The Class 1A girls race will begin at 3:30 pm on Saturday, October 31 followed by the Class 1A boys race at 4:00 p.m. The state meet is in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Golf Course, where it has been run as a co-ed event since 1993.