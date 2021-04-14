Comet boys golf
At Fillmore Fairways:
In a boys dual golf meet between Bellevue and Cascade last week, the Cougars prevailed 183-192.
Cascade was led by Medalist Gavin Manternach with a 42. In the varsity match, Bellevue's Jensen Wedeking shot 45 to tie the Cascade’s Ray Martin for runner-up.
Comet team member scores for Bellevue, Nick Deppe and Tyler Nemmers had 48s, while Ashton Felderman was the 4th player with a 51. Ryder Kilburg and Austin Hager finished with 57s.
