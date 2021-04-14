BellevueComets_Gotham1

Comet boys golf

At Fillmore Fairways:

In a boys dual golf meet between Bellevue and Cascade last week, the Cougars prevailed 183-192.

Cascade was led by Medalist Gavin Manternach with a 42.   In the varsity match,  Bellevue's Jensen Wedeking shot 45 to tie the Cascade’s Ray Martin for runner-up.  

Comet team member scores for Bellevue, Nick Deppe and Tyler Nemmers had 48s, while Ashton  Felderman was the 4th player with a 51. Ryder Kilburg and Austin Hager finished with 57s.