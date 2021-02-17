The Bellevue girls basketball program made history last Thursday night during the 2021 post-season opener.
Audrey Wedeking led the Bellevue girls basketball team with 14 points, while Teresa Paulsen added 13 points and Julia Penniston added 11 as the Iowa Class 2A No. 6-ranked Bellevue Comets easily defeated Northeast Goose Lake, 64-20 to achieve the Bellevue Girls Team first-ever River Valley Conference North Division championship. Since the creation of the River Valley league, Cascade has dominated the conference, but this year, Bellevue swept the Cougars on a pair of buzzer-beaters and took control of the 2021 championship, which they sealed with Thursday’s victory and improved to 18-1 for the season.
The results of this week’s quaterfinal game were not known as of press time Monday night.
