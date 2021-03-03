While achieving an incredible 20-2 winning season, the Bellevue girls basketball team played its final game of the post-season last Wednesday night, losing the Iowa Class 2A regional final to defending state champions North Linn.
The Lady Comets, ranked No. 6 in Iowa, fell just shy short of Iowa state tournament berth since 2012, losing the game 36-54 at Cascade.
Teresa Paulsen scored 12 points, Julia Penniston added seven and Maddie Schmidt recorded 6 points, as Bellevue ended the season with its first-ever River Valley Conference North Division title.
Five seniors for the Comets made the successful season possible — Teresa Paulsen, Julia Penniston, Maddie Schmidt, Audrey Wedeking and Kenna Duesing. All have played together since they were in elementary school and will be moving on.
At last Wednesday’s regional final, North Linn used full-court pressure to create turnovers and shot opportunities. Bellevue initially kept it close, as Wedeking’s three pointer pushed the score to 12-10 with a couple minutes left in the first period, but a 6-0 run by North Linn made for a difficult deficit to overcome.
North Linn extended the lead to 21-10 to open the second period, but Bellevue answered with a 5-0 run on Schmidt’s make from beyond the arc and free throws from Wedeking.
Penniston also scored a three-pointer for the Comets, but North Linn answered with points each time and it was 32-18 at halftime.
The Comets had one more scoring surge in the third quarter as Paulsen scored on a tough basket and the foul before Schmidt connected on a three-pointer to cut North Linn’s lead to 37-26. North Linn, however came right back with three 3-pointers and 11 points in the period to make it 47-27 heading to the fourth. They held on for the victory.
