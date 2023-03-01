On Thursday February 23 the BHS Comet girls team traveled to West-Delaware in Manchester to face the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines in District Finals basketball. The Wolverines are back-to-back state 2A champs and looked every bit of it as they defeated the Comets 67-28. DNH began the game using a suffocating zone press, and along with deadly accuracy from beyond the arc led by 18 at the end of the first quarter. The ladies in blue hustled and worked hard the entire game but on this night were up against an absolute juggernaut. With this win DNH has an incredible 72-3 record over their last 3 campaigns. I know BHS fans congratulate Coach Scott Jess and his team on a fine season. The Comets were led in scoring by Ka'Lynn DeShaw with 10 points.
BHS girls season ended by Dike-New Hartford
- By DAVE VALANT Bellevue Herald-Leader
