Bellevue’s Mariah Hueneke gracefully tossed in the winning bucket with three and a half seconds remaining on the game clock to propel the Comets in their season-opener over Class 2A 13th-ranked Cascade last Tuesday night at home.
Hueneke got the assist from Kalesia DeShaw on a perfectly executed press break, and scored inside the lane for the winning basket. The final score was 40-38 Bellevue.
Hueneke finished with four points on the night, but the winning score was priceless.
Teresa Paulsen led a balanced attack from Bellevue with 11 points, while Kalesia DeShaw added nine points and Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored seven. The win marked Bellevue’s first victory over Cascade in over two years.
Bellevue held off the Cougars despite committing 25 turnovers. However, it was Bellevue’s defensive prowess that turned over the opponent 19 times.
Paulsen scored twice late in the second period to boost Bellevue to a 19-6 lead at halftime, holding Cascade to more turnovers than points in the opening half.
Cascade made a run in the second half behind Alyssa Lux’s game-high 21 points, but Bellevue answered with Hueneke’s first score to make it 27-22 at the end of the third period.
Julia Penniston’s steal and following lay up increased Bellevue’s lead to 34-25 with three minutes left, but Cascade came back with a 13-4 run to tie the game.
After consecutive 3-pointers by Cascade, Hueneke was charged with traveling, which gave the ball back to Cascade – and Lux hit another 3-point to tie the game at 38-38.
The Comets answered with their biggest play, breaking the press to set up Hueneke’s winning layup.
The Bellevue girls continued their winning ways Friday as they soundly defeated Anamosa 57-25. Kalesia DeShaw scored 17 points to lead the Lady Comets, who took control in the opening period with a 9-point lead. Bellevue recorded a solid 35-12 run in the second half to seal the deal.
In the other varsity game last Friday night, the Bellevue boys lost to Anamosa 53-43. The team had two losses on the opening week of play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.