Meyer

Morgan Meyer

On Tuesday, Feb 14 the BHS girls team gave coach Scott Jess a nice Valentine in the form of a 60-40 victory over the visiting Northeast Rebels. The game was never in doubt as the Comets jumped all over the Rebels early on with a tenacious full-court press that turned into lots of layups. This was coupled with ferocious rebounding, allowing the visitors only one chance to make good.  It certainly would appear the Comet coaching staff has their team peaking at just the right time. After one quarter the Comets led 18-4, then stretched the margin to 41-11 by halftime. Coach Jess took his foot off the gas in the 2nd half, giving his reserves plenty of playing time. The Comets were led by First-Team All-conference selection Ka'Lynn DeShaw with 21 points. Aunika Hagar added 12 for the 15-7 Comets.