River Valley Conference
Cross Country
At Monticello:
Bellevue High School senior Brady Griebel won the River Valley Boys Cross country title run at the Monticello High School course.
Griebel ran the course in 15:43 to edge Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker 15:53. Four seniors ran one thru four with Griebel’s younger brother freshman Payton running fifth in 16:45. These two led the Comets to a 4th place team finish behind Monticello, Tipton, and Mid-Prairie.
Sam Dunne 23rd,Ben Steinbeck 34th, and Jake Bormann 53th finished the team
Gabby Williamson ran 12th in the girls event. Delaney Dunne, Grace Hintgen, and Hannah Braet also ran for the Comets one runner short for a team score.
