On Tuesday March 21, the Bellevue High School boys Track and Field team traveled to the University of Dubuque to compete in the River Valley Conference Indoor Championships.
The Comet team took home an impressive 3rd place finish out of 14 teams competing. They did so on the strength of two first place, two second place, and two third place finishes.
The Comet Distant Medley team took 1st place with a time of 3.50.64. This team consisted of Casey Tath, Nolan Dunne, Kaden Guenther, and Payton Griebel.
In the 200M it was Casey Tath taking first with a time of 23.33 which was a new Junior class record. Payton Griebel grabbed 2nd place in the 1600M with a time of 4.41.95 which also represented a new Junior class record.
In the 4 X 200M the team of Casey Tath, Kaden Guenther, Nolan Dunne, and Riley Carrier took 2nd place posting a time of 1.35.56.
It was Riley Carrier taking 3rd place in the 400M clocking a 53.78 time, with the Comets also taking 3rd place in the 4 X 400M with a 3.39.37 time. Kaden Guenther, Nolan Dunne, Gabe Manders, and Riley Carrier comprised that group.
